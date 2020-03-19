Tennessee Department of Agriculture Commissioner says We Are Committed to Food Safety, Food Supply

Nashville, TN – During this time of uncertainty, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) remains committed in our mission to safeguard your food and fiber and ensure equity in the marketplace.

With our citizens and our employees in mind, TDA inspectors, administrators, and support staff continue to provide the services you count on while also following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

TDA is working closely with the retail food and food manufacturing industries to make sure that the products you buy are safe to feed your families.

We do not want to hinder or delay the supply chain, so we are prioritizing services to support food processes and products directly connected to public health.

“It is truly a cooperative effort to keep our nation fed,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “We thank the men and women who are growing and harvesting, processing and preparing, driving and delivering, and stocking and selling so that we can fill our plates. Each person in that chain is vital to us all.”

Our nation enjoys the safest and most abundant food supply in the world. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is proud to support the highest standards of quality from the farm to your table.

You can access the latest information on Tennessee’s response to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) online at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html.

