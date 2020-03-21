Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) recalls over 1.8 million vehicles because Fuel Pump May Fail

Washington, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) recalled certain 2018-2019 4Runner, Highlander, Camry, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma and Tundra, and Lexus RC 300, RC 350, GS 350, GX 460, IS 300, LC 500, LS 500, LX 570, RX 350L, and 2019 Toyota Avalon and Corolla, and certain Lexus NX 300, and ES 350 vehicles on January 13th, 2020.

On March 19th, 2020, Toyota expanded the recall to include 2015 Lexus GS350 vehicles. The low-pressure fuel pump inside the fuel tank may fail.

Recall Information

Manufacturer: Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing

NHTSA Campaign Number: 20V012000

Components: Fuel System, Gasoline

Potential Number of Units Affected: 1,830,752

Make Model Year Lexus ES350 2018-2019 Lexus GS350 2013-2015, 2018-2019 Lexus GS300 2018-2019 Lexus GX460 2014-2015 Lexus IS300 2018-2019 Lexus IS200T 2017 Lexus LC500 2018-2019 Lexus LC500H 2018-2019 Lexus LS460 2013-2015 Lexus LS500 2018-2019 Lexus LS500H 2018-2019 Lexus LX570 2014-2015 Lexus NX200T 2015 Lexus RC200T 2017 Lexus RC300 2018-2019 Lexus RC350 2015, 2018-2019 Lexus RX350 2017-2019 Toyota 4Runner 2014-2015 Toyota Avalon 2018-2019 Toyota Camry 2018-2019 Toyota Corolla 2018-2019 Toyota FJ Cruiser 2014 Toyota Highlander 2018-2019 Toyota Land Cruiser 2014-2015 Toyota Sequoia 2018-2019 Toyota Sienna 2017-2019 Toyota Tacoma 2018-2019 Toyota Tundra 2018-2019

Summary

On March 4th, 2020, Toyota expanded the recall to include certain 2014-2015 Toyota 4Runner and Land Cruiser, 2018 Avalon, Corolla, 2014 FJ Cruiser, 2017 Sienna and Lexus 2018 ES 350, 2018-2019 GS 300, 2013-2014 GS350, 2014-2015 GX 460, IS 350 and LX 570, 2014 IS F, 2018-2019 IS 350, LC 500H and LS 500H, 2013-2015 LS 460, 2015 NX 200T and RC350, 2017 RC 200T and RX 350. Toyota also removed the 2018-2019 Toyota 4Runner and Land Cruiser and 2018-2019 Lexus GX 460 and LX 570 and 2019 NX300 from inclusion in this recall.

On March 19th, 2020, Toyota expanded the recall to include 2015 Lexus GS350 vehicles. The low-pressure fuel pump inside the fuel tank may fail.

Remedy

Toyota notified owners of the safety risk with an interim notification between February 17th, 2020 and March 13th, 2020 to the original population of potentially affected vehicles. Owners of the vehicles in the expanded population will be mailed letters by May 18th, 2020. Toyota will send a second notice to owners to have the fuel pump replaced once the remedy is available.

Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1.888.270.9371 or Lexus customer service at 1.800.255.3987. Toyota’s numbers for this recall are 20TB02 and 20TA02 for Toyota vehicles and 20LB01 and 20LA01 for Lexus vehicles.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.safercar.gov

