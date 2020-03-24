|
|
|
|
President Donald Trump is standing up for Working Families during Coronavirus Crisis
Washington, D.C. – While Democrats in Congress stall on economic relief for American workers and businesses, President Donald Trump is standing up for all those affected by this global pandemic.
While answering questions from citizens, the President put Democrat leaders on notice: Stop holding Senate negotiations hostage for a partisan wish list that has nothing to do with Coronavirus or protecting our economy.
All of these actions, of course, are aimed squarely at responding to this global pandemic and protecting American families. That’s because President Trump is taking this crisis seriously—both the public health threat and the economic pressure facing middle-class Americans. Democrats in Congress must do the same before it’s too late.
|
|
