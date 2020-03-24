Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


President Donald Trump is standing up for Working Families during Coronavirus Crisis

March 24, 2020 | Print This Post
 

The White HouseWashington, D.C. – While Democrats in Congress stall on economic relief for American workers and businesses, President Donald Trump is standing up for all those affected by this global pandemic.
 
Today, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence held a “virtual townhall” with Fox News from the White House.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump

While answering questions from citizens, the President put Democrat leaders on notice: Stop holding Senate negotiations hostage for a partisan wish list that has nothing to do with Coronavirus or protecting our economy.
 
Watch: Democrats want a Green New Deal. I want to help American families.
 
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are putting their donor base first. They want a relief package that has “nothing to do with the workers—that had to with an agenda that they’ve been trying to get passed for 10 years,” President Trump said.
 
America can’t afford politics as usual during this crisis. President Donald Trump has understood that from the beginning, which is why his Coronavirus response reflects bipartisan leadership and not a checklist of partisan pork like the Democrats’ bill. In just the past few days, he and his Administration:

All of these actions, of course, are aimed squarely at responding to this global pandemic and protecting American families. That’s because President Trump is taking this crisis seriously—both the public health threat and the economic pressure facing middle-class Americans. Democrats in Congress must do the same before it’s too late.
 
Small businesses have President Trump’s full support!
 
Vice President Mike Pence: It is crucial for Congress to come together


