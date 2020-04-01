Deadline for March and April Tennessee Vehicle Registration Renewals is June 15th

Nashville, TN – Tennessee motor vehicle renewals due in March or April have been extended to June 15th, 2020 due to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee extended the deadline for obtaining these renewals through Executive Order No. 15.

“We appreciate our continued partnership with Tennessee’s 95 county clerks in administering vehicle title and registration across the state,” Tennessee Department of Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said.

“We hope this extension of time will alleviate people’s concerns about renewing their registrations in the near term, so they can focus on their health and safety,” stated Gerregano.

To protect the health and safety of the public as well as county clerk staff amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the department strongly encourages motorists to renew online at tncountyclerk.com.

If you do not have online access or your county does not have online renewals, you can find your local county clerk’s address on the tncountyclerk.com website and mail in your renewal. Please also note that the Department of Environment and Conservation has suspended emission testing requirements through May 18th, 2020, for the six Tennessee counties that still require the testing.

The department is happy to help registrants if they have any questions about their vehicle registration, or any vehicle title and registration matter. Assistance is available through our Title and Registration Hotline at 615.741.3101, via email at *protected email* , or through our online Revenue Help application, where you can search for answers to your questions and also submit requests.

The Tennessee Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects around 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2019 fiscal year, it collected $15.3 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3 billion in taxes and fees for local governments.

To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

