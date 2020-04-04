|
Tennessee Department of Health confirms 256 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, April 4th, 2020
Nashville, TN – On Saturday, April 4th, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 3,321 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee. That is up 256 cases from Friday’s 3,065. There have been forty three deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
Five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Montgomery County bringing the total up to forty six. There has been one death in Montgomery County due to the virus.
No new cases of Coronavirus has been reported in Robertson County. The total remains at fifty one. One new case has been reported in Cheatham County bringing the total to twelve.
Another case has been reported in Dickson County bringing the total to twenty two. A new case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in Houston County. The total is now two in Houston County. There have been no new cases reported in Benton County. The total remains at four. No new cases have been reported in Carroll County. The total remains at six.
The number of cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Henry County remains at four. There has been a case of the virus reported in Stewart County.
Thirteen new cases of the coronavirus have now been reported in Christian County Kentucky bringing the total to twenty.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 741 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). There have been six deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 297,575 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. That is an increase of 36,137 cases in 24 hours. There have now been 8,098 deaths in the United States connected to Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
