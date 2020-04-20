Representative Mark Green Fights for Tennessee’s Small Colleges to Qualify for Coronavirus Loans

Washington, D.C. – Today, Monday, April 20th, 2020, Representative Mark Green led a group of members of Congress in urging the Treasury Department and Small Business Administration that COVID-19 Coronavirus relief programs such as the Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) follow past Federal precedents, and not exclude Tennessee’s small colleges who are currently disqualified because of student workers.

Representative Green said, “EIDLs, the Mid-Size Business Loan Program, and the PPP are all forms of aid that can help our schools make it through this tough time.”

“Unfortunately, because these programs are for employers with 500 or fewer employees, many small colleges will fall through the cracks due to their student workers being counted under the eligibility requirements for these loans,” Representative Green stated.

“America’s small colleges and universities need relief just like everyone else. If student workers are counted as employees under these relief programs, it’s our colleges and the communities they support that will be hurt the most.”

Fighting for Tennessee’s students and educators has been a priority of Congressman Green since he entered public service. One of his first bills in Congress was the Kids to College Act, to help our students pay off student debt. In the Tennessee State Senate, Green passed the Teacher’s Bill of Rights, which helped K-12 educators across the state.

