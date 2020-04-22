Tennessee Department of Health announces COVID-19 Drive Through Testing Locations to be Open this Weekend

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health will offer 18 drive-through events across the state this weekend to make COVID-19 testing available to Tennesseans who are concerned about their health or the health of their family members.

Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to one of these locations this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19 Coronavirus.

On Saturday, April 25th, ten COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:

Bledsoe County Bledsoe County High School 877 Main Street, Pikeville 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Gibson County Milan Elementary School 1100 Middle Road, Milan 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Greene County Greene County Fairgrounds 123 Fairgrounds Circle, Greeneville 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Hamilton County Opus Inspections Emissions Testing 1620 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Jefferson County Walters State Community College, Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center 1615 Pavilion Drive, White Pine 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Knox County Knoxville City Auditorium, Parking Area 500 Howard Baker Ave., Knoxville 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Maury County Columbia State Community College 1665 Hampshire Pike, Columbia 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Shelby County Christ Community Health Center 969 Frayser Blvd., Memphis 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Smith County Smith County Ag Center 159 Ag Center Lane, Carthage 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Williamson County Williamson County Ag Expo Center 4215 Long Lane, Franklin 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

On Sunday, April 26th, eight COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:

Anderson County Roane State Community College, Oak Ridge Campus 701 Briarcliff Ave., Oak Ridge 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Franklin County Southern Middle Tennessee Pavilion 1041 Wilton Circle, Winchester 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Hamilton County Opus Inspections Emissions Testing 1620 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Hawkins County Volunteer High School 1050 Volunteer St., Church Hill 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Henderson County First Methodist Church 27 East Church St., Lexington 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Lawrence County Rotary Park 927 North Military Ave., Lawrenceburg 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Montgomery County Montgomery County Health Department 330 Pageant Lane, Clarksville 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Putnam County Putnam County Health Department 701 County Services Drive, Cookeville 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process of collecting their samples.

Health department nurses and/or National Guard medics at each site will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.

Information will be provided at the testing locations on what participants can expect after being tested. This information is also available online at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.

Those who wish to be tested for COVID-19 Coronavirus at these events should be prepared to share their contact information so health department staff members can provide their test results. Everyone who is tested will be contacted about their test results, whether they are negative or positive, and given further instructions to protect their health and the health of those around them. Anyone tested at these events should be prepared to isolate themselves at home while awaiting their test results.

TDH has had high participation in drive-through testing events. Those in line at a testing site by the announced closing time will be served if possible. Please note public restroom facilities are not available at the drive-through testing events.

TDH also offers COVID-19 testing at no cost to patients throughout the week at our local county health departments. Learn more about TDH drive-through testing events this weekend and other locations for testing at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html.

Tennessee’s Coronavirus Public Information Lines are open from 10:00am to 10:00pm, CT daily at 833.556.2476 or 877.857.2945.

TDH is posting updated COVID-19 Coronavirus case numbers by 2:00pm CT each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

