166 APSU Student Athletes earn a spot on Spring 2020 Dean’s List

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is proud to recognize more than 2,500 students who were named to the Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Spring 2020 semester.

The APSU Governors had 166 student-athletes named to the Dean’s List, which is 60 more than in the previous fall semester, despite all of the obstacles these student-athletes were faced with during the spring semester.

Spring 2020 Austin Peay Athletics Dean’s List

To qualify for the Dean’s List, student-athletes must have been an undergraduate with 12 hours earned and at least a 3.50 GPA.

Baseball

Gino Avros

Reid Brown

Austin Carder

Jacob Curtis

Ty DeLancey

TJ Foreman

Harley Gollert

Alex Hay

Bobby Head

Matt Joslin

Peyton Jula

John McDonald

Noah Miller

Griffin Rivers

Malcolm Tipler

Men’s Basketball

Eli Abaev

Jordyn Adams

Codey Bates

Antwuan Butler

Sam DeVault

Carlos Paez

Terry Taylor

Women’s Basketball

Brandi Ferby

Brianah Ferby

Kasey Kidwell

Shay-Lee Kirby

Maggie Knowles

Myah LeFlore

Ella Sawyer

Beach Volleyball

Marlayna Bullington

Eliza Dees

Erin Eisenhart

Karli Graham

Aysha Hood

Nina Korfhage

Kelsey Mead

Brooke Moore

Tegan Seyring

Cori Theiss

Caroline Waite

Men’s Cross Country

Daniel Davis

Ryan Martin

Stone Norris

Thomas Porter

Joseph Redman

Elliot Reed

Women’s Cross Country

Alura Endres

Maddie Morstad

Mikaela Smith

Football

Garrett Bell

Devyn Bender

Elijah Brown

Juantarius Bryant

Nicholas Carozza

Armond Carter Jr.

Jacob Caughell

John Cooper

Ashton Dodd

Lorenzo Frazier

Drew Harris

Lennon Harris III

Robert Holmes

Chris Hopkins

Kordell Jackson

Spencer Katoanga

Terrell Lucas

Jequaries Martin

Jack McDonald

Caden McKinnis

Blake Mitchell

Jeremiah Oatsvall

Collier Pecht

Corey Petersen

Trey Pruitt

Bryce Robinson

Rodney Saulsberry Jr.

Aquantis Saunders

Jack Sensing

Kwame Sutton

Vincent Taylor

James Wilson

Deangelo Wilson

Jariel Wilson

Jau’von Young

Men’s Golf

Tate Dickerson

Jay Fox

Micah Knisley

Chase Korte

Austin Lancaster

Jordan Rodriguez

Alex Vegh

Garrett Whitfield

Women’s Golf

Riley Cooper

Shelby Darnell

Payton Elkins

Zacori Hill

Andrea Presilla

Meghann Stamps

Women’s Soccer

Rachel Bradberry

Jisela Dall

Chloé Dion

Morgan Drawdy

Ellory Ferris

Abigail Gemza

Maeve Kelly

Katie Kenward

Kaylee Kraft

Claire Larose

Tara Mannix

Lexi Maslowski

Delanie McKeon

Anna McPhie

Peyton Powell

Karley Roberts

Gybson Roth

Ashley Whittaker

Softball

Maddie Boykin

Alex Grubbs

Brett Jackson

Katie Keen

Ali King

Lexi Osowski

Brooke Pfefferle

Bailey Shorter

Katelyn Smith

Riley Suits

Kendyl Weinzapfel

Men’s Tennis

Oliver Andersson

Anton Damberg

Christian Edison

Julius Gold

Jacob Lorino

Thiago Nogueira

Women’s Tennis

Sarah Heckel

Jana Leder

Danielle Morris

Martina Paladini-Jennings

Fabienne Schmidt

Women’s Track and Field

Morgan Bradley

Shyanna Chapman

Denia Hill-Tate

Azia Jackson

Allana Johnson

Kori McDaniel

Camaryn McClelland

Kenisha Phillips

Karlijn Schouten

Keleah Shell

Jackie Verseman

Maya Perry-Grimes

Lennex Walker

Women’s Volleyball

Erin Eisenhart

Karli Graham

Aysha Hood

Nina Korfhage

Kelsey Mead

Brooke Moore

Kendall Poach

Tegan Seyring

Caroline Waite

Cheer

Shane Banks

Kylie Simerly

Connor Sternloff

Dance Team

Isabelle Bagby

Kaleigh Katruska

Josie Leathers

Taylor Lynn

Giulia Terry

Destani Vaughn-Locklear

