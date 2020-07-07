|
Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,342 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, July 7th, 2020
Nashville, TN – On Tuesday, July 7th, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 53,116 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee. That is an increase of 343 cases from Monday’s 51,774. There have been 640 confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
Twenty new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Montgomery County. The total is at 587. There has been seven deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.
There have been sixteen new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Robertson County. The total is at 855. There have been eleven deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. There have been four new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Cheatham County. The total is at 236. There has been one death in Cheatham County due to the virus.
Seven new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is at 219. No new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is fifteen. There has been no new cases of the virus reported in Benton County. The total is at thirteen. There has been one death in Benton County due to the virus.
There have been six new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Humphreys County. The total is at thirty five. There has been two deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.
One new case of the COVID-19 Coronavirus has been reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is forty nine. There has been one death in Carroll County due to the virus.
There have been no new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Henry County. The total is at forty five. There has been one new case of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is twenty four.
Thirteen new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is at 223. There have been four deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 11,599 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 394 cases from Monday’s 11,205. There have been 127 deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 2,963,244 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 53,221 cases in 24 hours from Monday’s 2,910,023. There have now been 130,813 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus. This is an increase of 723 deaths from Monday’s 130,090.
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
