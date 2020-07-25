Northfield Eye Care becomes Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certified

Montgomery County, TN – On Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020 the Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Program held a green ribbon cutting to celebrate Northfield Eye Care joining the Program. The ribbon cutting was attended by Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, Green Certification Program Board Members and Northfield Eye Care doctors and staff.

Northfield Eye Care, which opened in early 2020 and is a sister office to Sango Eye Care, is unique in that it obtained Green Certification while the office building was being constructed.

The new construction provided for the use of energy efficient LEDs and water conscious low flow plumbing fixtures.

Additionally, following the lead of its Green Certified sister office, staff are engaged in sustainability discussions and understanding the importance of the actions they take both in the office, by reducing the amount of paper used and recycling contact lenses, and at home, through recycling and energy efficiency.

In addition to earning Certification, Northfield Eye Care obtained the Program’s GOLD level. The Program allows organizations to obtain bronze through platinum level certification based upon its sustainability practices. Reaching gold level is quite an achievement and truly demonstrates an organizations commitment to the environment and the community.

Dr. Alyssa Jackson stated “Creating an office atmosphere that is sustainable and environmentally friendly was always a consideration during the planning phases. Northfield built upon the legacy of sustainability that has been in place at Sango Eye Care. We are grateful for their guidance and for the work that our employees have done to complete the Certification since we opened.”

Northfield Eye Care is located at 3929 Lamar Drive (located near Exit 1) and offers comprehensive eye care services. For more information on Northfield Eye Care visit www. https://northfieldeyecare.com/.

About Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Program promotes environmental stewardship within Montgomery County. The free Program is open to any organization with a physical location within the County and focuses on expanding recycling and improving resource efficiency.

If your organization is interested in learning more about the Program, contact Carlye Sommers at *protected email* or call 931.245.1867. You can also find information about the Program at http://mcgtn.org/green.

