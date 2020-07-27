President Donald Trump welcomes ‘Walking Marine’ to the White House

Washington, D.C. – For six years, Terry Sharpe—or the “Walking Marine,” as he’s known—has completed seven 300-mile walks to raise awareness for veteran suicide.



Today, 69-year-old Sharpe completed his eighth and final walk, arriving in Washington all the way from Summerfield, North Carolina. He was joined by Second Lady Karen Pence at the Washington Monument, and the pair crossed the finish line on the South Lawn of the White House, where Sharpe was greeted by President Donald Trump.

Our country loses an average of more than 20 veterans to suicide each day. President Trump has taken several important actions to help end this tragedy, including establishing the PREVENTS veteran suicide task force last March. Mrs. Pence serves as the task force’s lead ambassador.



President Trump has also secured a record $73.1 billion for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and signed the VA MISSION Act into law in 2018, which revolutionized the VA healthcare system and restored much-needed accountability to the agency.

Photos: President Trump welcomes Walking Marine Terry Sharpe!

Related Stories

Sections

Topics