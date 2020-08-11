President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Response

Washington, D.C. – At the outset, President Donald Trump took action to stop travel from China to stem the spread to the United States as long as possible.

While Democrats were focused on their impeachment sham, President Trump took swift and decisive action to stop travel from China in January and enhanced airport screenings to help stop cases from coming into the United States as long as possible.

In his February 4th State of the Union address, President Donald Trump pledged to “take all necessary steps to safeguard our citizens from the virus,” while the Democrats’ response made not a single mention of the virus or even the threat of China.

President Trump built the world’s leading testing system from nothing, based on a virus we have never faced before.

In order to accurately trace and combat this virus, President Trump set out to build the world’s best testing system, and that’s exactly what he did.

We have already conducted more than 65 million tests, far outpacing any other country.

As soon as cases began to rise, President Trump released guidance to slow the spread.

President Trump released guidance recommending mitigation measures critical to slowing the spread of the virus, and the American people stepped up to do their part.

Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx have attested to the fact that President Trump took action as soon as the data was presented to him.

In order to secure the supplies needed to confront the surge in coronavirus we faced, President Trump led the largest mobilization of public and private sector resources since WWII.

The President directed his Administration to secure and distribute needed medical supplies to states in need – resulting in billions of PPE delivered so far.

At the President’s urging, private companies shifted production to supplying masks, ventilators, hand sanitizer, testing supplies, and more.

President Trump has acted under the Defense Production Act more than 30 times to ensure we have the supplies we need.

When we faced a potentially catastrophic shortage of ventilators, President Trump took action to produce 100,000 ventilators and ensure no patient who needs one goes without a ventilator.

President Trump moved swiftly to protect vulnerable communities.

The Administration quickly established guidelines for nursing homes and expanded telehealth opportunities to protect our vulnerable seniors.

The President took action to ensure that uninsured Americans are able to get the COVID-19 Coronavirus care and testing they need.

President Trump directed Secretary Carson to focus the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council on underserved communities impacted by COVID-19 Coronavirus.

The Administration is investing approximately $2 billion in community health centers, helping their 28 million patients in medically underserved areas receive the care and testing they need.

Early in the fight against the virus, President Trump launched a historic effort to develop a vaccine and therapeutics in record time.

President Trump understood early on that in order to defeat this virus once and for all and protect Americans, we need a vaccine and therapeutics.

President Trump revolutionized the clinical trial process to ensure Americans get a safe vaccine as quickly as possible, by providing unprecedented investments in leading vaccine candidates to simultaneously produce them as they are tested and developed.

Thanks to President Trump’s efforts, coronavirus vaccine trials have progressed at record speeds, with multiple candidates already in or near the final stage of clinical trials.

President Donald Trump responded to the devastating toll the virus took on our businesses and workers and secured unprecedented financial support.

The President negotiated and launched the Paycheck Protection Program – helping save 51 million American jobs.

President Trump secured direct payments to help the countless Americans who are hurting due to the pandemic.

President Trump took executive action to give tax relief to workers, ensure unemployment benefits for those out of work, prevent families from losing their homes to eviction or foreclosure, and provide student debt relief for Americans already hurting due to the virus.

Understanding the harmful toll a never-ending shutdown would have on our Nation, President Trump provided support to help states safely reopen as soon as they were able.

As we built out our critical medical supplies, flattened the curve, and rapidly expanded testing, states across the country were able to safely move towards reopening.

President Trump ensured they had the data and resources to reopen on the correct timeframe.

As hot spots have emerged, President Trump has surged resources to impacted areas while enabling us to prevent another nationwide shutdown.

The President has provided support to states facing new emergences of the virus, including surging testing sites, deploying medical personnel, and advising on mitigation strategies.

While the media and Democrats refuse to do so, President Trump has called out China for its actions to ensure we prevent a similar threat from arising again.

President Trump has rightly called out China’s handling of the virus for refusing to be transparent and failing to contain the virus before it spread.

The President held the WHO accountable for its egregious bias towards China that jeopardizes the safety of Americans.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics