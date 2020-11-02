Marsha Blackburn Report: From Judge Amy Coney Barrett to Justice Amy Coney Barrett

Washington, D.C. – This week, my Senate colleagues and I worked through the weekend to confirm Amy Coney Barrett. That effort came to fruition on Monday evening, when the Senate confirmed Judge Barrett to the nation’s highest court. In that moment, Barrett made history as the first mother of school-aged children to rise to the Supreme Court.

Shortly after, I headed to the White House, where Justice Clarence Thomas administered the Judicial Oath, and Judge Barrett became Justice Barrett. It was truly a monumental moment in American history.

Big Tech

On Wednesday, the Senate Commerce Committee held a hearing with the CEOs of Facebook, Google, and Twitter to analyze the effect of Section 230’s liability shield on Big Tech’s behavior. Big Tech has crossed the line with irresponsible content moderation and outright censorship of conservative voices, and they need to be held accountable. Information should not be suppressed just because a content moderator disagrees with what’s being said.

Freedom of speech is the right of every American, not just those with the loudest voices.

Watch my questioning of the CEOs of Twitter, Facebook, and Google during the Senate Commerce Committee hearing.

Secretary DeVos joined me to discuss the Department of Education’s report on foreign gifts funding underreporting by American colleges and universities. I also discussed my letter to College Board asking questions about the Board’s relationship with China and discussed the presence of undue foreign influence on our schools.

Marsha’s Roundup

This week on Unmuted with Marsha, I sat down with Sohrab Ahmari of the New York Post and Sean Davis of the Federalist to get the full story on how Twitter censored their news outlets.

Following the Senate vote to confirm Judge Barrett, I joined my Senate colleagues at a press conference to speak about the momentous event.

I discussed the Senate Commerce Committee’s hearing involving Big Tech with Shannon Bream.

