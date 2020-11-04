Blanchfield Army Community Hospital observes Veterans Day, Fort Campbell training holiday

Fort Campbell, KY – In observance of the Veterans Day federal holiday, Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will be closed. BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7. The COVID Clinic and Triage Line will remain open on the holiday.

Outpatient services will reopen Thursday, November 12th

BACH services offered, Friday, November 6th

(Fort Campbell training holiday)

On Fort Campbell’s training holiday Friday, November 6th, BACH Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes, which are the hospital’s primary care services, will remain open to care for patients with scheduled appointments.

Women’s Health and Adult and Child and Family Behavioral Health services will also provide care to their patients with scheduled appointments and emergency walk-in services Friday, November 6th. BACH specialty and surgical services will participate in a Day of No Scheduled Activities Friday, November 6th and offer emergency care services only.

BACH Pharmacies will operate on a condensed schedule on the DONSA. LaPointe Pharmacy is closed Friday, November 6th. Byrd Pharmacy will be open from 8:00am to 4:00pm, the Town Center Pharmacy will open from 8:00am to 5:00pm and Screaming Eagle Medical Home Pharmacy will open from 8:00am to 3:45pm Friday, November 6th.

The Town Center Pharmacy will open normal Saturday business hours from 8:00am to 4:00pm November 7th. Patients can avoid waiting twice in Pharmacy lines when activating new medication requests by leaving a message at 270.798.8075 or submitting a TRICARE Online Secure Message one business day in advance.

BACH Service Friday, Nov. 6 DONSA Saturday, Nov. 7 Sunday, Nov. 8 Wednesday, Nov. 11 Veterans Day Holiday Soldier and Patient- Centered Medical Homes Open (scheduled appointments only) Closed Closed Closed Women’s Health Open (scheduled appointments only) Closed Closed Closed Adult Behavioral and Child and Family Behavioral Health Open (scheduled appointments and emergency walk-in services) Closed Closed Closed COVID Triage Line Open 7 a.m.–5 p.m. Open 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Open 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Open 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. COVID Clinic Open (Appointments only) Open (Appointments only) Open (Appointments only) Open (Appointments only) Byrd Pharmacy Open 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Closed Closed Closed LaPointe Pharmacy Closed Closed Closed Closed Screaming Eagle Medical Home Open 8 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. Closed Closed Closed Town Center Pharmacy Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Closed Closed

“On Veterans Day, November 11th, please join us in saying ‘Thank You’ to Veterans as we continue the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said BACH commander Col. Patrick T. Birchfield.

“Although many public Veterans Day celebrations may not occur in their traditional form, this is a perfect opportunity for each of us to reach out individually to Veterans via a phone call, written note or, if applicable, virtually. Please continue to keep our deployed service members in your thoughts and prayers. These great Americans continue to make undeniable sacrifices to serve in our military,” Col. Birchfield stated.

COVID-19 Services available Veterans’ Day/DONSA

Beneficiaries with COVID-19 Coronavirus symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell) or who have been in close contact with a COVID-19 infected person may utilize TRICARE Online’s Patient Portal to initiate communications with a BACH COVID-19 Triage Nurse seven days a week, including the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities, November 6th and on Veterans’ Day, November 11th.

Patients with COVID-19 Coronavirus symptoms are encouraged to complete a COVID-19 screening questionnaire using www.tricareonline.com. A COVID-Triage nurse will contact patients within 24 hours after submitting the screening questionnaire. Using TOL shortens the time waiting to speak to a COVID-Triage Nurse and allows individuals to complete the form anytime, day or night.

Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such a severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing should call 911.

Patients may book or cancel appointments and securely access their health record information through www.tricareonline.com 24/7. With TRICARE® Online Patient Portal patients can schedule web visits with their primary care manager, book appointments, request and review lab and test results, email your care team through secure messaging, request medication refills, or request a referral. To register for online services, visit your care team administrator. You may also cancel an appointment after hours by calling 270.798.VOID (8643).

