Ron Morton continues tradition of transformational giving at Austin Peay State University

Clarksville, TN – For years, Ron Morton has been one of the most benevolent donors in the sphere of Austin Peay State University (APSU).

A 1970 graduate of Austin Peay State University and cross-country student-athlete, Morton’s generosity began in earnest in 2012 when he endowed the Ronald L. Morton Scholarship Fund benefiting business majors in Austin Peay State University’s Olympic sports.

To date, more than 20 Morton Scholarship endowments have been awarded by Ron and his wife Andrea to aid APSU student-athletes, directly impacting sports with fewer available athletic scholarships.

“The Morton Scholarship helped me tremendously,” said senior Austin Peay State University men’s golfer Alex Vegh, who received the honor three times from 2017-20 and is the photo accompanying this story. “It gave me the freedom to truly pursue my education and athletic endeavors with less stress.”

Morton, a native of the Dayton, Ohio area, arrived at Austin Peay State University in 1965 and was a member of the men’s cross country and track and field teams. He was recognized as the university’s “leading runner” by The All State – Austin Peay State University’s student newspaper in its November 1966 edition.

Morton would later serve in the Peace Corps where he gained his appreciation for community service – a stipulation of his scholarship award. He has built a reputation at Austin Peay State University as a benefactor and advocate for Olympic sports, an often-overlooked segment of the donor landscape.

Recently, Morton gave a substantial gift which will benefit not only men and women’s cross country, track and field and men’s basketball—one of Morton’s great passions is traveling with the men’s basketball team—but also will contribute to resurfacing of the track at Fortera Stadium. This gift, spread over a five-year period, will bring vital aid to each program in its pursuit of Ohio Valley Conference championships.

Morton was inducted into the Red Coat Society in 2018. He is a member of the Austin Peay State University Foundation, where he serves as an ambassador to help the University secure major gifts.

Currently, Morton is owner of more than 60 H&R Block franchises located in South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, Ohio and Indiana. Morton and Andrea split their time between has native Dayton and the Conway, South Carolina area.

