City of Clarksville limits office access to slow spread of COVID-19
Citizens urged to reach City of Clarksville online or by phone.
Clarksville, TN – Citizens are urged to communicate with City of Clarksville Departments and offices by using online services, email, telephones, mail and drive-up windows and drop boxes to help reduce the resurgent spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus infections.
“With increased community spread of COVID-19 in Tennessee, and Governor Bill Lee’s new Executive Order limiting gatherings to 10 people, we’re taking steps to limit access to many City facilities,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said Monday.
“We are going to keep providing services at a high level, but I strongly recommend during this ongoing public health emergency that residents first make contact with the City Department they need either online or by phone before visiting an office,” stated Mayor Pitts.
The best way to find information about City Departments is to access www.cityofclarksville.com and click on the “Departments” tab. Each department’s page offers a wealth of information, links to forms, email addresses and phone numbers to call for assistance, if needed.
If anyone must conduct business face-to-face, please call or email the specific department before coming to an office. This will help with the CDC’s recommendation for social distancing, and you may be able to complete your business remotely.
Here is some additional advice from specific departments:
Clarksville Building and Codes
Call 931.645.7426; fax 931.645.7430; or email
CDE Lightband
Several self-pay kiosks are available around Clarksville, however the three kiosks at the Wilma Rudolph headquarters office, 2021 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, do not charge fees.
Clarksville Fire Rescue
Fire prevention offices will be closed to the public but available for site inspections where masking, social distancing and precautions are practiced.
Clarksville Police Department
Clarksville Street Department
People who need to interact with the department should call 931.645.7464; the emergency phone is 931.624.1208; and the traffic signal emergency phone is 931.320.1099.
City Garage
Clarksville Transit System
All inquiries can be made via phone to 931.553.2430 or email at .
All bus inquiries can be made via phone at 931.553.2429. All paratransit inquiries can be made via phone at 931.553.2470.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department
Drive-up customer service windows remain open from 8:00am to 4:30pm Monday-Friday at 2215 Madison Street and 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard. Customers are encouraged to make bill payments on time by accessing the online customer account management feature, WebConnect, at www.clarksvillegw.com.
Customers also may pay-by-phone using the Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, and follow the interactive voice prompts; pay by regular mail with the bill stub; use drive-up window service; or deposit payments in customer service center drop boxes at 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard and 2215 Madison Street. The Madison Street administration and engineering main lobby will be open only to receive building contractor documents, plats and plans and to receive small parcel shipments and mail delivery.
The Clarksville Gas and Water main phone line, 931.645.7400, and the emergency after-hours number, 931.645.0116, are operational for customer service inquiries and gas, water and sewer emergency calls.
Finance & Revenue
Housing & Community Development
For information, call 931.648.6133 or email
Municipal Court
Clarksville Parks and Recreation
Already scheduled private events at park venues, such as weddings, will proceed, but new facility bookings will not be accepted until January 21st. Staff will remain available by dialing 931.645.7476 or emailing
For information on COVID-related closures or changes, visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com and select the “COVID-19” icon.
Purchasing
Call the department at 931.553.2477 or email at
Clarksville Public Records Request
