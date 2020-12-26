|
Tennessee Department of Health reports 7,002 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee, December 25th, 2020
Friday’s Numbers were delayed due to Christmas Holiday
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 492,730 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus as of Friday, December 25th, 2020. That is an increase of 7,002 cases from Thursday’s 485,728. There have been 5,652 (+6) confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
O N E H U N D R E D N I N T Y T W O new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Montgomery County. The total is 10,852. Twenty six of the new cases reported today were in the age group of 5-18 year olds. There have been 116 deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.
There have been O N E H U N D R E D F O U R new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Robertson County. The total is 6,192. There have been seventy one deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. F I F T Y T W O new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Cheatham County. The total is 2,694. There have been twenty two deaths in Cheatham County due to the virus.
T H I R T Y N I N E new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is 4,424. There have been fifty seven deaths in Dickson County because of the virus.
There have been N I N E new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is 774. There have been twenty one deaths in Houston County due to the virus. There have been N I N E T E E N new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Benton County. The total is 1,142. There have been twenty eight deaths in Benton County due to the virus.
S I X T E E N new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Humphreys County. The total is 1,122. There have been twelve (+1) deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.
There have been T H I R T Y F O U R new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is 2,573. There have been forty seven deaths in Carroll County due to the virus.
T H I R T Y new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Henry County. The total is 2,239. There have been thirty four deaths in Henry County due to the virus. There have been T W E N T Y O N E new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is 837. There have been nineteen deaths in Stewart County due to the virus.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 58,463 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 630 cases from Thursday’s 57,833. There have been 538 (+1) deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Not available.
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have a mild respiratory illness with fever, cough, and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
