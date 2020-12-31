Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball game at Tennessee State rescheduled to January 4th

Clarksville, TN – The postponed Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball game at Tennessee State has been rescheduled, the Governors will now play on January 4th, 2021 at 5:00pm against the Lady Tigers at the Gentry Center in Nashville Tennessee.

The game was originally postponed because of the Ohio Valley Conference’s COVID-19 Coronavirus protocols and contact tracing that resulted in Tennessee State not having the necessary number of student-athletes available for the contest.

With the game against Tennessee State rescheduled for January 4th, it will now mark the beginning of a five-game OVC road trip for Austin Peay State University. But first, the Govs will play their OVC home opener when they host Eastern Kentucky for a 1:00pm, Saturday tilt at the Winfield Dunn Center.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, scheduling updates can come quickly and with little notice. Be sure to monitor LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayWBB on Twitter for the latest updates.

