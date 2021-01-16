Tennessee Department of Health adds New Features to COVID-19 Website

Tennessee Department of Health Updates Interactive Map, County-specific Pages Simplify Use

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee’s Unified Command Group have added new features to the COVID19.tn.gov website to make it easier for users to find county-specific information and request an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination.

The COVID19.tn.gov website provides a simple tool for Tennesseans to find their phase in Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.

Updates to this tool make it easier for eligible users to request a vaccination appointment with their county health department. Find the tool at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/eligibility/

The website also offers an interactive map where Tennesseans can select their county to learn the risk-based and age-based phases currently eligible for COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination and how to request a vaccination appointment. New county-specific pages offer information including current local vaccine availability.

Find the map at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/county-vaccine-information/

Sections

Topics