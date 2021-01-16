|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Tennessee Department of Health adds New Features to COVID-19 Website
Tennessee Department of Health Updates Interactive Map, County-specific Pages Simplify Use
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee’s Unified Command Group have added new features to the COVID19.tn.gov website to make it easier for users to find county-specific information and request an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination.
The COVID19.tn.gov website provides a simple tool for Tennesseans to find their phase in Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.
Updates to this tool make it easier for eligible users to request a vaccination appointment with their county health department. Find the tool at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/eligibility/
The website also offers an interactive map where Tennesseans can select their county to learn the risk-based and age-based phases currently eligible for COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination and how to request a vaccination appointment. New county-specific pages offer information including current local vaccine availability.
Find the map at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/county-vaccine-information/
SectionsNews
TopicsCoronavirus, COVID-19, COVID-19 Unified Command, Nashville, Nashville TN, TDH, Tennessee, Tennessee Department of Health, Vaccination
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.