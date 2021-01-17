Marsha Blackburn Report: Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy

Preparing For Inauguration



Washington, D.C. – Our nation is currently preparing for the peaceful transition of power that will occur on Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 during the Inauguration of the new President and Vice President of the United States.

The swearing-in ceremony is an essential tradition in American democracy and its historical significance cannot be overstated. To read more about the 59th Inaugural ceremony and its history, click here.

Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy

This upcoming week, we will honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The Reverend was a fearless leader in the civil rights movement, and his work still inspires new generations of leaders. During this time, I encourage all of us to read his powerful “I Have a Dream” address that captivated the nation nearly sixty years ago. A portion of the historic address is included below:

I say to you today, my friends, so even though we face the difficulties of today and tomorrow, I still have a dream. It is a dream deeply rooted in the American dream.

I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.”

I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia, the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood.

I have a dream that one day even the state of Mississippi, a state sweltering with the heat of injustice, sweltering with the heat of oppression, will be transformed into an oasis of freedom and justice.

I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. I have a dream today.

I have a dream that one day every valley shall be exalted, every hill and mountain shall be made low, the rough places will be made plain, and the crooked places will be made straight, and the glory of the Lord shall be revealed, and all flesh shall see it together.

Supporting Small Businesses

The Small Business Administration (SBA) announced a grant program to support eligible venue operators forced to shut down their businesses because of COVID-19 Coronavirus. This initiative is a critical step forward for our state which is home to some of the best venues in the world. Take a moment to share more information about program details and eligibility with a venue operator you know!

The SBA is also re-opening the Paycheck Protection Program for all lenders on Tuesday, January 19th. This announcement is great news for small business owners across the Volunteer State. For more information about the Paycheck Protection Program, check out the SBA website!

Preserving Tennessee Wildlife

This week Tennessee received $25 million in new federal funding to protect local wildlife and prevent the spread of Asian carp. The funding will help minimize the impact of an invasive species, protect native wildlife, and bolster the local economy. Learn more about the work of the Tennessee Wildlife Federation here.

Strengthening The Rural Economy

Congratulations to Benton County, Carroll County, Crockett County, Dyer County, Gibson County, Henry County, Lake County, Obion County, and Weakly County, which make up the Northwest Tennessee Development District, Inc. The Economic Development Administration announced $210,000 in funding for a development project that will work with public and private sectors to strengthen the regional economy, encourage investment, and empower rural Tennesseans.

Coronavirus Resources

Check out this new guide for COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine information in your county.

Take a moment to read and share my COVID-19 Coronavirus Resource Guide for Tennesseans.

COVID-19 testing sites can be found here.

General information about the coronavirus can be found here.

Information regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee can be found here.

Information from the Tennessee Department of Health can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT at 877.857.2945.

Information for cleaning and disinfecting your home when someone is sick can be found here.

