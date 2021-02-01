APSU Women’s Basketball postpones games against Eastern Kentucky, Morehead State, Tennessee State

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Athletics announced Monday, February 1st, 2021 that it is pausing women’s basketball activities due to COVID-19 Coronavirus protocols.

The APSU Governors next two games – at Eastern Kentucky (February 4th) and at Morehead State (February 6th) – are postponed. The game at Morehead State has been rescheduled for Monday, February 15th and the game at Eastern Kentucky is rescheduled for 4:30pm (CT), February 22nd; the tip-off time at Morehead State is TBA.

The Govs rescheduled Monday, February 8th contest against Tennessee State is also being pushed back a day and will be played on Tuesday, February 9­­th in the Winfield Dunn Center; the tip-off time against the Lady Tigers is TBA.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a game could be postponed or canceled.

Be sure to check LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayWBB on Twitter for the latest updates.

