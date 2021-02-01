|
Tennessee Department of Health reports 914 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee, February 1st, 2021
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 618,319 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus as of Monday, February 1st, 2021. That is an increase of 914 cases from Sunday’s 617,405. There have been 7,975 (+73) confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
There have been F I F T Y T W O new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Montgomery County. The total is 15,765. Twelve of the new cases reported today were in the age group of 5-18 year olds. There have been 165 (+1) deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus. There were 199 tests given with 40 positive results for a 20.1 percent positive.
T W E N T Y F O U R new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Robertson County. The total is 8,143. There have been ninety four (+1) deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. There have been S I X new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Cheatham County. The total is 3,615. There have been thirty-four (+1) deaths in Cheatham County due to the virus.
There have been T H I R T E E N new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is 5,773. There have been eighty seven deaths in Dickson County because of the virus.
One new case of COVID-19 Coronavirus has been reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is 963. There have been twenty six deaths in Houston County due to the virus. There has been one new case of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Benton County. The total is 1,374. There have been thirty five deaths in Benton County due to the virus.
Two new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Humphreys County. The total is 1,417. There have been eighteen deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.
There have been three new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is 3,286. There have been seventy two (+4) deaths in Carroll County due to the virus.
S I X new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Henry County. The total is 2,757. There have been sixty three deaths in Henry County due to the virus. There have been no new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is 1,152 (-1). There have been twenty-three deaths in Stewart County due to the virus.
There have been F I F T E E N new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is 5,741. There have been seventy one deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 75,072 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 147 cases from Sunday’s 74,925. There have been 742 (+11) deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University, there are now a total of 26,231,939 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 84,778 cases in 48 hours from Sunday’s 26,147,161. There have now been 442,399 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus. This is an increase of 1,556 deaths from Sunday’s 440,843.
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have a mild respiratory illness with fever, cough, and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
