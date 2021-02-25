Nashville Sounds releases Schedule for 2021

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today its 2021 schedule, complete with home and away dates for all 142 games.

The Sounds will begin play in the newly formed Triple-A East on Tuesday, April 6th when they host the Norfolk Tides at First Horizon Park. Opening Day is part of a season-opening six-game homestand.

Opening Day on April 6th will mark 581 days between the time the Sounds last played a game at First Horizon Park.

“Simply put, we can’t wait for baseball at First Horizon Park in 2021,” said Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse.

“It has been a very long layoff between games at the best ballpark in Minor League Baseball and we’re excited to welcome fans back this year, albeit in a limited capacity. The 2021 season at First Horizon Park will be one to remember,” Nuse stated.

Following the six-game homestand to begin the second Milwaukee Brewers affiliation in team history, the Sounds will embark on their first road trip of the season to Indianapolis and Memphis from April 13th-25th. As part of the new 2021 schedule, all Triple-A teams will have a scheduled day off every Monday.

Opponents to visit First Horizon Park for the first time in 2021 include Norfolk (Baltimore Orioles), the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays), Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves), Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates), Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox), Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds), Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) and Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers).

The Sounds will host their annual Independence Day celebration on Sunday, July 4th when they host the Louisville Bats at First Horizon Park. The last time the Sounds hosted a game on July 4th was in 2018.

Nashville will be on the road for Mother’s Day (May 9th at Toledo) and Father’s Day (June 20th at Gwinnett) and enjoy off days on Memorial Day (May 31st) and Labor Day (September 6th).

First Horizon Park and the Sounds will host nine different homestands to fill the 70-game home slate. Included is one four-game stand, five six-game homestands and three 12-game homestands.

36 weekend dates fill the home schedule, including 12 Friday games, 12 Saturday contests and 12 Sunday dates.

The Sounds will visit the following cities in 2021: Indianapolis, Memphis, Toledo, Columbus, Charlotte, Gwinnett, Jacksonville and Louisville. The longest road trips of the season are three separate 12-game, 13-day trips.

The 2021 home schedule concludes with a six-game homestand against the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals) from September 7th-12th. The season ends with the Sounds on the road from September 14th-19th in Gwinnett.

A full 2021 promotional schedule will be released in early March. Individual game tickets will be available for purchase in mid-March.

The health and safety of fans, players and staff remains the top priority at First Horizon Park. The Sounds will continue to work with both Metro Nashville Public Health and Major League Baseball concerning fan and player safety and will announce protocols for the 2021 season at a later date.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. For more information on 2021 Season Ticket Memberships, call 615.690.4487, or e-mail *protected email* .

