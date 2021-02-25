Marsha Blackburn, Steve Daines push back on Job-KIlling Paris Climate Agreement

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R—Tenn.) and Steve Daines (R— Mont.) introduced legislation to prohibit U.S. taxpayer dollars from being used to rejoin the job-killing Paris Climate Agreement. They also introduced a Senate resolution calling on President Biden to submit the Paris Agreement to the Senate for review as required under the Constitution.

“By rejoining the Paris Climate Accords, the Biden administration prioritized leftist goals of foreign countries above the needs of the American people,” said Senator Blackburn.

“The Biden administration has shown an incredible penchant for putting hard-working Americans out of work during an unprecedented pandemic. This Executive Order has the potential of killing another 400,000 jobs and lead our country away from energy independence,” Senator Blackburn stated.

“President Biden violated the Constitution when he chose to rejoin the poorly negotiated and deeply flawed Paris Climate Agreement—a deal that’s horrible for America and good for China,” Senator Daines stated.

“This deal will do nothing except cause more hard-working Americans to lose their jobs and burden American families with higher energy prices. We must ensure not a single penny of taxpayer dollars are used to implement this disastrous deal,” continued Senator Daines.

What They Are Saying

“The Paris Agreement is a bad deal for America and a bad deal for Kansas. The deal will kill jobs and raise the price of energy, hurting Americans when many are struggling to stay on their feet. It will punish American energy providers with expensive regulations, dole out U.S. taxpayer money to foreign countries, and let China off the hook for their role as the world’s largest polluter,” said Senator Marshall. “This bill and resolution will ensure not a single dime of American’s hard-earned money goes toward the Paris Climate Agreement.”

“President Biden has again ignored the Senate’s Constitutional duty to advise and consent, unilaterally forcing America back into the Paris climate treaty,” said Senator Lummis. “This treaty fails to hold other countries accountable for polluting actions and instead punishes American workers, particularly those in Wyoming and other states driving America’s energy independence. President Biden’s actions on Paris are short-sighted, and I’m proud to work with Steve Daines and Marsha Blackburn to try and stop them.”

“The Paris Climate Agreement is built on the idea that America is the culprit. In reality, we are the leading driver of innovation to address climate change,” said Barrasso. “Returning to the Paris climate agreement will raise Americans’ energy costs and won’t solve climate change. The Biden administration will set unworkable targets for the United States while China and Russia can continue with business as usual.”

Background

In 2019, Heritage Foundation analysts studied what would happen if the United States stayed in the Paris Agreement and found there would be an overall loss of nearly 400,000 jobs, half of which would be in manufacturing. The Heritage analysis also found the Paris Agreement would result in an average total income loss of more than $20,000 for a family of four; and an aggregate GDP loss of over $2.5 trillion.

Senator Blackburn’s legislation, No Taxpayer Funding for Paris Climate Agreement Act, is sponsored by John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), James Inhofe (R-Okla.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Tommy Tuberville (R- Ala.).

Senator Daines’ Paris Climate Agreement Resolution is sponsored by Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Patrick Toomey (R-Pa.)

Sections

Topics