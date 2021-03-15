Austin Peay State University Soccer heads to Murray State, Tuesday

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer will wrap up a two-match road trip when it travels to Murray State for a 1:00pm, Tuesday showdown against the rival Racers at Cutchin Field in Murray, Kentucky.

Already at the midway point in the delayed 2020 soccer season, the Governors will have a chance to knock off the league-leading Racers in Tuesday’s match.

Murray State has yet to lose yet this season, and the APSU Govs will look to pick up their first win in Murray, Kentucky since a 2-1 win on October 2nd, 2011.

The Opposition

All-time vs. Murray State: 4-12-2

Murray State: 4-12-2 All-time vs. the Racers in Murray: 2-8-1

Last Meeting: October 20, 2019 (L, 2-1 OT2)

Meeting: October 20, 2019 (L, 2-1 OT2) Last Meeting in Murray: October 20th, 2019 (L, 2-1 OT2)

In his third season at the helm of Murray State soccer, head coach Matt Lodge is coming off a season-place finish in the 2019 regular season and his squad was picked to win the league with five first-place votes in the 2020 OVC Preseason Poll.

This season the Racers return a pair of 2019 First-Team All-OVC selections in Abby Jones and Izzy Heckman, as well as a pair of 2019 OVC All-Newcomer team members in Lauren Payne and Saraya Young.

This year, 2017 OVC Freshman of the Year Rebecca Kubin leads Murray State with three goals and an assist in the first four games. Freshman Chloe Barnthouse and redshirt-junior Symone Cooper have each scored a pair of goals and dished out an assist for Murray State so far this season. Jenna Villacres has been the only goalkeeper to take the field for the Racers this season, she is 4-0 this season with a 1.23 goals against average.

In last season’s meeting with Murray State, Austin Peay’s senior goalkeeper Mary Parker Powell made a season-high 11 saves but it was not enough to hold off the Racers in double overtime. Ashley Whittaker scored first, finding the back of the net in the 17th minute, but Murray State quickly evened the score with a goal in the 30th minute.

After a scoreless second half and first overtime, the Racers scored the game-winning goal in the 105th minute to claim a 2-1 victory at Cutchin Field in Murray, Kentucky.

APSU Notably

Chloé Dion made the first start of her collegiate career and made a career-high 5 saves at Southeast Missouri, March 12th.

Prior to this season, Austin Peay State University returned a pair of goalkeepers who had yet to start a collegiate game; though four games this season, Chloé Dion and Peyton Powell have combined to post 21 saves, a 1.93 goals against average, and a 72.4 save percentage.

In Austin Peay State University’s first three matches of the season, three of the four freshman on the roster scored the first goal of their collegiate career. Isabel Petre and Hannah Wilson scored in the 56th and 74th minutes, respectively, against Jacksonville State, and Tori Case scored in the 64th minute at SIU Edwardsville.

Ashley Whittaker’s double-overtime goal against Jacksonville State was the fourth goal of her Austin Peay State University career and it was her first game-winning goal.

Tori Case dished out an assist against Jacksonville State as well, she is tied with Whittaker and Petre for the team-lead with 3 points this season.

Delanie McKeon scored her career’s second goal in the 80th minute against Jacksonville State.

With an assist in the Jacksonville State game, Claire Larose scored the 33rd point of her career and moved into a tie for ninth on the Austin Peay State University career list.

Austin Peay State University erupted for four goals against Jacksonville State, March 9th, the last time the Governors scored four goals in a single game was when they beat Jacksonville State, 4-1, on September 28, 2018.

Peyton Powell faced a career-high 23 shots and made a career-high 7 saves at SIUE, March 5th; the junior goalkeeper has already made a career-best 16 saves this season.

On October 28th the OVC announced its teams would play a 10-game conference slate with matches played Tuesdays and Fridays; each team has a single bye date built into their schedule as well.

The OVC also decided the size of the OVC Championship field would be reduced to four teams as a one-year measure due to the challenges associated with the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

Fan Attendance Policies

For fans wishing to attend Austin Peay soccer matches, there will be limited general admission seating available, with free admission for all fans wishing to attend.

The roster card for each match is available by accessing the game notes attached to this article and viewing the final page.

Austin Peay State University is holding soccer matches at Morgan Bros. Soccer Field in accordance with University, NCAA, and OVC guidelines.

Additionally, the following policies are in effect for fans at Austin Peay soccer events:

Face coverings are required upon entry into Morgan Bros. Soccer Field and must be worn at all times – covering both an individual’s mouth and nose – while in the facility, except while actively eating or drinking.

Seats in the bleachers at Morgan Bros. Soccer Field are marked with green and red stickers, fans may only sit in the seats marked by green stickers for appropriate social distancing.

Fans that wish to sit in the grass area in front of the bleachers may do so, but they must remain in the marked and socially distant boxes that are painted on the ground.

Austin Peay will strictly maintain social distancing measures at Morgan Bros. Soccer Field this season for the safety of fans, players, coaches, and staff. Individuals violating any of the above policies will be required to leave the facility.

Next Up For Austin Peay State University Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team will return home to host a 2:00pm, Friday, match against Eastern Kentucky at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field. The Govs will then hit the road for a short trip to the Music City for a 6:30pm, March 23rd match against Belmont.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors soccer Twitter account (@AustinPeaySOCR).

