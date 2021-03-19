|
Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting March 19th, 2021
Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing sidewalk construction on SR 13 (LM 23-26).
Daily, from 5:00am-11:00am, there will be a lane closure for construction work.
Montgomery County
Widening on SR 149 and SR 13/48
Davidson County
On Monday, March 22nd, from 7:00pm-5:30am, there will be a lane closure and shoulder closure on I-65 from Jefferson Street to Rosa Parks Boulevard for the removal of a sign (MM 84-85).
Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12
On-Call Concrete Repair
Improvements on I-65 northbound ramp to Harding Place
Interstate Sign Repairs
On Friday, March 19th, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-40 in both directions at MM 208-209 and MM 210-211 to make sign repairs.
On Friday, March 19th, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-24 in both directions at MM 47-48 to make sign repairs.
Interstate Sign Repairs
Sign Installation on I-24
Interchange Improvements on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Parkway
Tennessee Department of Transportation
Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.
For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).
People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).
Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.
From now through spring 2019, the bridge at LM 9 will be reduced to one lane for repairs. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal.
