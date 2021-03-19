Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting March 19th, 2021

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing sidewalk construction on SR 13 (LM 23-26).

Daily, from 5:00am-11:00am, there will be a lane closure for construction work.

Montgomery County

Widening on SR 149 and SR 13/48

Daily, from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be intermittent road closures for blasting activities on SR 13 and 149 near the Cumberland River.

Davidson County

On Monday, March 22nd, from 7:00pm-5:30am, there will be a lane closure and shoulder closure on I-65 from Jefferson Street to Rosa Parks Boulevard for the removal of a sign (MM 84-85).

Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

Daily, from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be lane closures for construction activities.

On-Call Concrete Repair

On Friday, March 19th at 8:00pm through Monday, March 22nd at 5:00am, the ramp from I-440 westbound to Hillsboro Road will be closed for concrete replacement. The ramp to 21st Avenue will remain open.

Improvements on I-65 northbound ramp to Harding Place

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there may be intermittent rolling roadblocks to set a crane and install an overhead structure.

Interstate Sign Repairs

On Friday, March 19th, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 northbound at MM 81-82 and MM 93-96 to make sign repairs.

On Friday, March 19th, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-40 in both directions at MM 208-209 and MM 210-211 to make sign repairs.

On Friday, March 19th, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-24 in both directions at MM 47-48 to make sign repairs.

Interstate Sign Repairs

On Friday, March 19th, from 12:00am-3:00am, the ramp from I-24 westbound to I-65 southbound (MM 44-45) will be closed for approximately two hours for sign installation.

Sign Installation on I-24

Nightly from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be alternating nightly lane closures on I-24 in both directions near exit 47A for installing barrier wall and demolition of the median wall. Two lanes will remain open at all times. There will be an alternating ramp closure on the ramp to exit 47A (I-24 WB) for foundation drilling and installation of the foundation from Woodland Street to I-24 WB. At least one ramp lane will remain open at all times.

Interchange Improvements on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Parkway

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 in both directions for construction activities at MM 60.

