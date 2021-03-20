APSU Men’s Tennis takes on Tennessee State Saturday to start OVC Season

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis is set to kick off Ohio Valley Conference play when it makes the short trip to Tennessee State Saturday for a 3:00pm match at Hadley Park in Nashville.

Off to a slow start this season, the Governors are still looking to get in the win column for the first time when they take on the Tigers in their league opener.

Austin Peay State University will be playing its first OVC tennis match in 700 days when it squares off with Tennessee State on Saturday.

Freshman Frederic Schlossmann made his first appearance in the Govs No. 1 singles position last time out and the freshman from Regensburg, Germany, picked up this second-straight singles win. Freshman Gabriel Nolasco Pozo also picked up the first singles win of his APSU career last time out while playing on the No. 5 line.

Jacob Lorino has led the Governors in singles action this season, the senior from Knoxville has a trio of wins in the No. 5 position and won three-straight matches. Anton Damberg has won a pair of matches this season while playing in the No. 4 position, Damberg has also partnered with Schlossmann to form the Governors No. 1 duo in doubles play.

Oliver Andersson and Thiago Nogueira round out APSU’s lineup this season; Andersson has played in the No. 2, No. 3, and No. 4 positions for the Govs this season, while Nogueira has appeared on the No. 6 line in all but one match.

The Opposition

Tennessee State (0-6)

Last Meeting: Austin Peay State University beat Tennessee State, 7-0, on March 23rd, 2019 at the Governors Tennis Courts in Clarksville.

Also playing their OVC opener, Tennessee State is still looking to get in the win column for the first time this season.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis



After the Govs Saturday match at Tennessee State, the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will play their OVC home-opener when they host Jacksonville State in a 2:00pm, March 26th match at the Governors tennis court. The Governors then travel back to Nashville for a 3:00pm, March 27th match at Belmont.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors men’s tennis Twitter account (@AustinPeayMTN).

