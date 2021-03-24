Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Austin Peay State University Volleyball season finale at UT Martin rescheduled

March 24, 2021 | Print This Post
 

APSU SoftballBrentwood, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team Ohio Valley Conference finale at UT Martin has been rescheduled.

The Govs and Skyhawks will play a Monday doubleheader after Sunday’s game was postponed due to NCAA and OVC COVID-19 protocols.

Ausitn Peay State University Sports Schedule Change. (APSU)

The first match will start at noon followed by a 6:00p. match.

Austin Peay State University enters the upcoming weekend tied for fourth place in the OVC standings with SIU Edwardsville with only the league’s top four teams qualifying for the OVC Volleyball Championship, April 1st-3rd.


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives