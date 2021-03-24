|
Austin Peay State University Volleyball season finale at UT Martin rescheduled
Brentwood, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team Ohio Valley Conference finale at UT Martin has been rescheduled.
The Govs and Skyhawks will play a Monday doubleheader after Sunday’s game was postponed due to NCAA and OVC COVID-19 protocols.
The first match will start at noon followed by a 6:00p. match.
Austin Peay State University enters the upcoming weekend tied for fourth place in the OVC standings with SIU Edwardsville with only the league’s top four teams qualifying for the OVC Volleyball Championship, April 1st-3rd.
