CDE Lightband, TVA award Kenwood Middle School $5,000 in STEM Grant Funds

Clarksville, TN – In partnership with CDE Lightband, Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), and Bicentennial Volunteers Inc, Kenwood Middle School was awarded $5,000 in STEM grant funds. STEM at its core is a teaching philosophy that blends Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math together which offers students the opportunity to experience real-world applications.

Kenwood Middle School was one of the 197 awardees out of 600 submissions from across TVA’s seven-state territory.

The grant program centers on schools that explore TVA’s primary areas of focus: environment, energy, and economic development. Schools that receive grant funding must receive their power from a TVA distributor. Across the valley, educators submitted projects large and small, to further STEM education initiatives – both in-person and virtual.

“TVA is committed to supporting STEM education to help develop today’s students into tomorrow’s engineers, scientists, and IT professionals,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president, and chief external relations officer. “It’s inspiring to be able to contribute to the innovators of the next generation.”

Inside the classroom, Chad Ward, Computer Literacy teacher, is preparing students for hands-on learning as they engage the world of computer coding, drones, and robotics. Students will utilize a drone, yardstick, and their laptops as they map out their drones’ anticipated flight trajectory. It challenges the students as they input the coding into their drone to fly from one square to the next within the classroom.

The key component is teaching the students necessary problem-solving skills if the drone navigates off its path. The grant provides the opportunity to expand the program by offering more opportunities for equipment purchases, replacement parts, additional drones, etc.

“To be able to sustain growth, we need to cultivate our upcoming generations. STEM encourages the curiosity, knowledge, and development of young minds in real-world settings. We are proud to support our schools’ STEM programs for the future of tomorrow,” said Brian Taylor, general manager of CDE Lightband.

Video courteous of Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS).

About TVA

The Tennessee Valley Authority is a corporate agency of the United States that provides electricity for business customers and local power companies serving nearly 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states. TVA receives no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity.

In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.

