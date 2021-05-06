Clarksville-Montgomery County under Weather Advisory this afternoon

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


May 6, 2021
 

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a weather advisory for Northwestern Montgomery County, Stewart County, and Northwestern Houston County.

At 3:42pm CT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles south of Land Between The Lakes Area to 6 miles southwest of McKenzie.

Heavy Rain

Movement was east at 40 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.

Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and small hail.

Locations Impacted Include

Dover, Tennessee Ridge, Big Rock, Land Between The Lakes, Houston County Airport and Indian Mound.


