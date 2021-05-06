|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville-Montgomery County under Weather Advisory this afternoon
Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a weather advisory for Northwestern Montgomery County, Stewart County, and Northwestern Houston County.
At 3:42pm CT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles south of Land Between The Lakes Area to 6 miles southwest of McKenzie.
Movement was east at 40 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.
Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and small hail.
Locations Impacted Include
Dover, Tennessee Ridge, Big Rock, Land Between The Lakes, Houston County Airport and Indian Mound.
SectionsNews
TopicsBig Rock TN, Dover TN, Houston County, Indian Mound TN, Land Between the Lakes, McKenzie TN, Montgomery County, Nashville, Nashville TN, National Weather Service, NWS, Stewart County, Tennessee Ridge TN, Thunderstorms
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.