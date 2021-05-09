President Joseph Biden approves Tennessee Disaster Declaration

Washington, D.C. – Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Tennessee and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding from March 25th to April 3rd, 2021.

The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties of Davidson County, Williamson County, and Wilson County.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding also is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding in Campbell County, Cannon County, Cheatham County, Claiborne County, Clay County, Davidson County, Decatur County, Fentress County, Grainger County, Hardeman County, Henderson County, Hickman County, Jackson County, Madison County, Maury County, McNairy County, Moore County, Overton County, Scott County, Smith County, Wayne County, Williamson County, and Wilson County.

Lastly, Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Deanne Criswell, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Myra M. Shird as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1.800.621.FEMA(3362) or 1.800.462.7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7:00am to 9:00pm (local time) seven days a week until further notice.

