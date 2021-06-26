|
Marsha Blackburn, Bill Hagerty, Chuck Fleischmann Demand Transparency from HHS Amid Joe Biden Administration Stonewalling Regarding Migrant Resettlement
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) and Representative Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.-03) today sent a letter to Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra demanding transparency with regard to the resettlement of Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) across the United States and information regarding what steps are being taken to ensure these minors are properly cared for and checked on, placed with fit and qualified sponsors that can support them, and brought to their immigration hearings.
“Rather than securing the border, it appears that the Joe Biden Administration’s strategy for addressing the border crisis is to take as many steps as possible to simply accelerate processing of migrants into the interior of the United States,” the lawmakers wrote.
“Policies adopted by the Biden Administration have become the root cause for the collapse of our southern border and the influx of record numbers of illegal crossers and the flow of illicit and deadly drugs. The practice of pushing UACs into the interior of the U.S. and often releasing them to sponsors—and then neglecting to track these minors’ whereabouts or compliance with immigration requirements—raises numerous questions regarding the well-being of these minors, as well as the impact on American communities.”
Today’s letter follows news last week that, at an HHS-contracted facility in Chattanooga housing UACs, one child went missing and another child reported abuse by an employee at the facility, as well as news reports detailing how the Administration has provided “little-to-no visibility” about what’s happened to the “thousands of migrant children [that] have been released by the Biden Administration to caretakers in the U.S. as part of the government’s program for unaccompanied minors.”
Blackburn, Hagerty, and Fleischmann also recently introduced the Migrant Resettlement Transparency Act, which would require that the Secretaries of Health and Human Services and Homeland Security consult with governors and mayors in affected jurisdictions before resettling non-detained illegal aliens and submit a monthly state-specific report regarding such resettlement efforts.
A copy of the letter can be found here and below.
Dear Secretary Becerra,
We write to follow up on the two previous letters we have sent you regarding your Department’s management of unaccompanied alien children (UACs) in federal custody and the use of East Tennessee as a central location for resettling UACs in the United States. Both letters requested additional information and transparency regarding these resettlement efforts. In light of revelations last week that (1) a 16-year-old boy went missing on June 14 from a Chattanooga facility housing UACs in Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) custody and (2) the same HHS-contracted Chattanooga facility is under state and federal investigation based upon recent child abuse allegations, we expect to receive more information from you on these matters right away.
More generally, as additional information emerges regarding the Biden Administration’s systematic resettlement of UACs across the United States, questions continue to arise regarding the steps being taken to ensure their well-being and their compliance with requirements to appear for immigration proceedings. For example, a recent Axios report titled “Biden Administration mum on tracking migrant kids” notes: “Thousands of migrant children have been released by the Biden administration to caretakers in the U.S. as part of the government’s program for unaccompanied minors — but there’s little-to-no visibility about what’s happened to them.”
Rather than securing the border, it appears that the Biden Administration’s strategy for addressing the border crisis is to take as many steps as possible to simply accelerate processing of migrants into the interior of the United States. Policies adopted by the Biden Administration have become the root cause for the collapse of our southern border and the influx of record numbers of illegal crossers and the flow of illicit and deadly drugs.
The practice of pushing UACs into the interior of the U.S. and often releasing them to sponsors—and then neglecting to track these minors’ whereabouts or compliance with immigration requirements—raises numerous questions regarding the well-being of these minors, as well as the impact on American communities.
In the hope of increasing transparency regarding this situation, we recently introduced the Migrant Resettlement Transparency Act, which would require that the Secretaries of Health and Human Services and Homeland Security: (1) consult with governors and mayors of affected jurisdictions before any federally directed, administered, or funded resettlement, transportation, or relocation of non-detained illegal aliens; and (2) submit a monthly, comprehensive, state-specific report regarding federal resettlement, transportation, or relocation of non-detained illegal aliens. We stand ready to discuss this legislation and the information we are seeking.
During the roughly two-month period between March 23rd and May 26th, 2021 for which specific public data is currently available, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) discharged 18,342 UACs to sponsors in the United States (this number does not include the tens of thousands of UACs that remain in HHS custody). After their release to sponsors, it is unclear what, if anything, the Department does to ensure their safety, security, and compliance with their immigration obligations. It seems clear that HHS, given its silence, is ignoring the impact on schools, hospitals, and law enforcement agencies that will bear the burden of this massive resettlement.
Given the massive influx of migrants and UACs resulting from the ongoing border crisis, we request that you answer the following questions immediately:
Thank you for your attention to this letter and these important questions. We look forward to receiving your answers as soon as possible.
