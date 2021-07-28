Clarksville Gas and Water Department to reduce Section of Crossland Avenue one lane overnight

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will close the westbound lane of Crossland Avenue between Talley Drive and Gracey Avenue at 7:00pm tonight, Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 for sewer main repair.

The work will take place overnight and motorists will be detoured to Talley Drive, Clark Street, and Greenwood Avenue or to Richardson Street, Woodard Street, and Greenwood Avenue to access Crossland Avenue.

Emergency vehicles and commercial trucks will be guided through the work zone and will not be detoured during the repair work.

Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and caution signs when approaching the area or choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The sewer main repair is anticipated to be finished and the road fully reopened to normal traffic flow by approximately 3:00am on Thursday.

