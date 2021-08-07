Nashville Sounds torch Toledo Mud Hens, 11-1

Nashville, TN – Travis Shaw drilled two home runs and knocked in five runs as the Nashville Sounds offense stayed red-hot in an 11-1 win over the Toledo Mud Hens in front of 8,264 fans at First Horizon Park Saturday night.

Playing in his eighth game with the Sounds on a Major League rehab assignment, Shaw crushed a go-ahead three-run homer in the bottom of the third and launched a two-run shot in the sixth.

With the game even at 1-1 in the third, Shaw stepped to the plate following a single by Daniel Vogelbach and a walk by Dustin Peterson. He hit a 2-2 pitch from Mark Leiter Jr. into The Band Box to give Nashville a 4-1 lead.

The Sounds broke the game open with three more runs in the fourth. Corey Ray singled home Matt Lipka, Tim Lopes drove in Ray with a triple down the left field line and Vogelbach’s sacrifice fly plated Lopes to make it 7-1.

Nashville starter Dylan File was on cruise control when rain delayed the game 54 minutes after four innings. The right-hander picked up where he left off when he struck out the side in the fifth. File retired the first two batters he faced in the sixth before being lifted from the game. He allowed two hits and struck out eight in his first career Triple-A win.

The big night for Lopes continued in the bottom of the sixth when he cranked a two-run homer to left-center to extend the lead to 9-1. Lopes finished 3-for-4 with 3 runs, 3 RBI and a walk.

Following a walk to Vogelbach and a fielder’s choice, Shaw launched his second homer of the night, a two-run shot to right-center to cap the scoring at 11-1.

The series finale is scheduled for Sunday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Josh Lindblom (3-1, 1.37) starts for Nashville and Toledo has not announced a starter.

Post-Game Notes

With tonight’s win the Sounds clinched another series win. Their series record on the year is now 6-2-6.

The Sounds have scored 44 runs over their last four games.

Travis Shaw’s multi-homer game was the eighth by a Sounds player this season…it’s the 10 th multi-homer game in his professional career.

multi-homer game in his professional career. Tim Lopes finished 3-for-4 with a single, triple and home run.

The game was delayed by 54 minutes due to rain following the fourth inning.

Box Score

Toledo 1, Nashville 11

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Toledo 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 0 Nashville 1 0 3 3 0 4 0 0 X 11 11 0

