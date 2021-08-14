|
Marsha Blackburn Amendment Will Stop Democrats from Abusing Emergency Declarations in Order to Spend Taxpayer Money
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) released the following statement after the Senate voted on her amendment to strike provisions in Bernie’s Budget Resolution that would allow Congress to declare anything and everything an emergency and recklessly spend Americans’ hard-earned tax dollars.
“Chuck Schumer and Bernie Sanders are attempting to rewrite the rules to jam through their socialist agenda,” said Senator Blackburn.
“As it stands, the Democrats’ budget resolution would allow a simple majority of Senators free reign to declare anything and everything an emergency. Without this amendment, fiscal discipline will go out the window,” Senator Blackburn stated.
“The existing rule worked when the Senate passed bipartisan COVID relief, and it will continue to work. There’s nothing broken here to fix,” continued Senator Blackburn
