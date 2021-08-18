Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Commissioner Bob Rolfe announce Amazon to Create 500 New Jobs in Clarksville

Amazon’s fourth fulfillment center project in Tennessee in roughly 18 months

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, and Amazon officials announced today that the company will establish a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Clarksville.

Amazon will create 500 full-time jobs with comprehensive benefits at the new one-million-square-foot fulfillment center, where employees will pick, pack and ship larger customer items, such as bulk paper goods, sports equipment, patio furniture, and larger home goods and electronics.

The facility, which will house innovative Amazon technologies and energy-efficient, zero-emission power industrialized truck (PIT) equipment, is expected to launch in 2022.

The Clarksville facility will be Amazon’s tenth fulfillment and sortation center in Tennessee and the fourth to be announced in the past 19 months. In 2020, Amazon committed to creating 1,000 jobs at new facilities in both Memphis and Mt. Juliet and most recently in February 2021, the company announced a new fulfillment center project in Alcoa, tacking on an additional 800 new jobs.

Amazon currently operates fulfillment and sortation centers in Charleston, Chattanooga, Lebanon, Memphis, Murfreesboro, and Nashville. The company is in the midst of building Amazon Nashville, a new downtown office that will bring more than 5,000 tech and corporate jobs to Nashville.

Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $13 billion in Tennessee, including infrastructure and compensation to thousands of its employees in the state. Amazon’s investments in Tennessee contributed an additional $13 billion into the state’s economy, and using methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Amazon estimates its investments in the state have created an additional 39,000 indirect jobs on top of the company’s more than 25,000 direct hires in Tennessee.

Amazon’s innovative Career Choice program pre-pays 95 percent of tuition for courses in high-demand fields. Since the program’s launch, more than 30,000 employees have pursued degrees in game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming, and radiology, to name a few.

In addition, Amazon has pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs. Programs will help Amazonians from all backgrounds access training to move into highly-skilled roles across the company’s corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retails stores, and transportation network, or pursue career paths outside of Amazon.

Over the last five years, TNECD has supported nine economic development projects in Montgomery County, resulting in approximately 2,550 job commitments and $708 million in capital investment.

To learn more about working at Amazon, visit www.amazondelivers.jobs.

Quotes

“This fulfillment facility comes on a wave of recent announcements of Amazon investing in Tennessee. The creation of 500 new jobs will bolster the economic growth that Montgomery County is experiencing, and it will support Amazon’s initiatives across our state.” – Governor Bill Lee

“We thank Amazon for choosing Clarksville for its fourth Tennessee fulfillment center in roughly 18 months and the 500 jobs that will be created as a result of this project. Tennessee continues to see growth and success from its partnership with this leading global corporation, and we appreciate the $13 billion invested and thousands of jobs created by Amazon in our state.” – TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe

“Amazon is proud to be part of the Clarksville community and make this investment toward workforce and economic advancement in the area. With starting pay of more than $15 an hour as well as comprehensive benefits including health, dental, and vision insurance, plus 401k, paid parental leave and more, we are excited to offer new opportunities to this talented local workforce.” – Nikki Forman, Amazon spokesperson

“It is a privilege to welcome another world-renowned company to our community. The process to bring the Amazon Distribution Center here involved a lot of collaboration with our government partners, existing local industries and the County Commission. Once again Montgomery County stood out because of the amazing people of this community.” – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett

“It is thrilling to welcome Amazon to our Industrial Park. Their selection of Clarksville Montgomery County is a testament to the mission of the IDB, which is to help foster growth in the community through the recruitment of industry and good-paying jobs to Clarksville.” – Khandra Smalley, chair of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board

“I am very pleased Amazon will be creating 500 quality jobs in Montgomery County. This is exciting news for the economic future of Clarksville. Our dedication to a business-friendly environment is paying off and resulting in good outcomes for businesses and citizens. I appreciate the work of state and local officials for securing this investment, and I welcome these Amazon jobs to Clarksville.” – Senator. Bill Powers (R-Clarksville)

“Clarksville offers a multitude of amenities for businesses looking to relocate or expand operations, including our skilled workforce and exceptional quality of life. This investment further strengthens our state’s partnership with Amazon and I’m very proud to welcome them to our community.” – Representative Curtis Johnson (R-Clarksville)

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon.

For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s mission is to develop strategies that help make Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs. To grow and strengthen Tennessee, the department seeks to attract new corporate investment to the state and works with Tennessee companies to facilitate expansion and economic growth.

Find us on the web: tnecd.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @tnecd. Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/ttn.gov

