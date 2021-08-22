APSU Soccer falls at Lipscomb, 2-0

Nashville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) goalkeeper Peyton Powell made a career-high seven saves, but it was not enough and the Governors dropped a 2-0 decision to Lipscomb, Sunday, at the Lipscomb Soccer Complex.

Powell kept Austin Peay (0-2-0) in the match early, making saves on four Lipscomb (2-0-0) shots in the first 20 minutes.

The Governors first scoring chance came in the seventh minute, when sophomore Tori Case fired a shot on goal but was unable to best Lipscomb goalkeeper Kristi Jones.

In the 28th minute, the Bisons were finally able to break through when Kale’a Perry beat Powell on an unassisted breakaway goal. Despite the early flurry of shots on goal, Perry’s goal was the final shot on target for the Bisons in the first half. The APSU Govs were able to get another shot on goal late in the first period, but freshman Avryn List’s 42nd-minute shot was saved by Jones and Austin Peay State University trailed, 1-0, at halftime.

Like the first half, Lipscomb came out firing shots to begin the second period and Powell made three more saves in the first 13 minutes out of the break. The Bisons were able to get on the board again in the 64th minute when Cami Rogers found the back of the net off a pass from Emily Patti.

The 64th-minute tally for Lipscomb was the final shot on goal of the match and the Governors were unable to come back and knock off the Bisons on the road.

Austin Peay State University women’s soccer will be at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field for the first time this season when it hosts a 7:00pm, Friday match against Kansas State. The APSU Govs then welcome Miami (Ohio) to Clarksville for a 4:00pm, Sunday match.

