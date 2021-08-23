Marsha Blackburn, Bill Hagerty, Jim Cooper and Mark Green Urge Swift Approval for Federal Disaster Relief

Nashville, TN – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) along with Senator Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) and Representatives Jim Cooper (D-Tenn.) and Mark Green (R-Tenn.) urged President Joe Biden to swiftly approve Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration due to catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee on August 21st, 2021.

Senators Blackburn and Hagerty along with Representatives Cooper and Green stand ready to provide the Biden administration with any assistance needed to expeditiously approve the Governor’s request.

You can view the full letter to President Joe Biden here or below.

Dear Mr. President:

We write to urge swift approval of Governor Bill Lee’s request for an expedited major disaster declaration pursuant to the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief Act due to catastrophic flooding caused by record-setting rainfall on August 21, 2021.

On the morning of August 21st, 2021, an estimated 8-17 inches of rain fell across areas in Middle Tennessee, including a 24-hour state record of 17.02 inches in McEwen, Tennessee. The resulting flash flooding left a devastating path of destruction in its wake, damaging roads, destroying homes, and prompting search and rescue operations. At least 16 Tennesseans lost their lives because of the flooding and many others are still missing. Hazardous travel conditions, power outages, and damage to water infrastructure have been reported across the affected areas. State and local officials, first responders, charity organizations, churches, and community organizations immediately began recovery and response efforts.

To respond to this disaster, Governor Lee is specifically requesting Individual Assistance and Public Assistance for Dickson, Hickman, Houston, and Humphreys Counties and the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program statewide. Governor Lee’s request for an expedited major disaster declaration pursuant to the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief Act is attached, and we urge you to approve Governor Lee’s request on behalf of the State of Tennessee as soon as possible.

Our offices can provide you with any additional information you need.

