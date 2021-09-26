APSU Soccer falls to UT Martin on Senior Day at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field

Clarksville, TN – Senior goalkeeper Peyton Powell made a career-high-tying seven saves, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team was unable to overcome a fifth-minute UT Martin goal and dropped a 1-0 decision, Sunday, on Senior Day at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Seniors Rachel Bradberry Delanie McKeon , and Powell all got the start for Austin Peay (3-5-2) on Senior Day, with Bradberry leading the Governors offense with its only shot on goal in the match.

UT Martin (5-3-1) got on the scoreboard early, when Emely van der Vliet found the back of the net off a pass from Maria Castaldo in the fifth minute. Anna McPhie, Haley Patterson, and Olivia Prock all fired shots for the Governors, but neither side was able to find the back of the net after the early Skyhawks tally.

Powell kept Austin Peay State University in the match after the fifth-minute UT Martin goal, making three saves in the first half and four in the second half to keep the deficit at one.

But the APSU Govs were unable to complete the comeback and saw their five-match unbeaten streak come to an end in their Ohio Valley Conference opener.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team will be back in action when it plays a 6:30pm, Thursday match against Belmont at E.S. Rose Park in Nashville. After having next Sunday off, the Governors will make the trip to Morehead State for a 5:00pm CT, October 7th match at Jayne Stadium.

For news and updates on everything Governors soccer, follow along on Twitter or Instagram (@GovsWSOC) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Box Score

UT Martin 1, Austin Peay 0

1 2 F UT Martin 1 0 1 Austin Peay 0 0 0

Game Stats

UT Martin Players

S # Player G A S SG F YC MIN fwd 2 PATTERSON,IZZY 0 0 2 2 2 0 88 def 3 CASTALDO,MARIA 0 1 0 0 1 0 90 mid 4 ZAHN,HANNAH 0 0 0 0 0 0 46 fwd 11 ROBINSON,MAKAYLA 0 0 3 2 1 0 59 def 12 GELINAS,PARKER 0 0 0 0 0 0 90 def 13 HUNT,CATEY 0 0 0 0 3 1 90 fwd 17 HILDRETH,JILL 0 0 3 2 0 0 64 fwd 20 VAN DER VLIET,EMELY 1 0 1 1 2 0 60 def 21 CHAPPELL,KAMRYN 0 0 0 0 0 0 90 mid 22 ELLIOTT,EMMA 0 0 1 0 0 0 38 14 BOES,SKYLAR 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 15 ROBERTS,BELLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 39 19 MANKOWSKI,SOPHIA 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 30 KALA,BROOKE 0 0 2 2 3 0 65 40 HILDRETH,JADEN 0 0 1 0 0 0 7 44 BAURMANN,HENDRIKJE 0 0 0 0 0 0 39

Austin Peay Players

S # Player G A S SG F YC MIN fwd 3 MCKEON,DELANIE 0 0 0 0 1 0 53 def 7 MONK,KIRSTEN 0 0 0 0 0 0 45 mid 9 ROTH,GYBSON 0 0 0 0 1 0 65 def 11 KRAFT,KAYLEE 0 0 0 0 0 0 27 fwd 13 MCPHIE,ANNA 0 0 1 0 0 0 76 mid 14 CASE,TORI 0 0 0 0 1 0 90 fwd 16 PATTERSON,HALEY 0 0 1 0 1 0 70 def 18 HEISTERMANN,CLARA 0 0 0 0 0 0 90 fwd 20 BRADBERRY,RACHEL 0 0 1 1 1 0 70 def 25 MCMAHON,LINDSEY 0 0 0 0 0 0 90 8 WILSON,HANNAH 0 0 0 0 0 0 45 10 WATSON,HADLEIGH 0 0 0 0 1 0 14 12 BAUMGARDT,ALEC 0 0 0 0 0 0 63 22 PROCK,OLIVIA 0 0 1 0 1 0 57 24 DALTON,EMMA 0 0 0 0 0 0 45

Team Totals