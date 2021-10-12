Austin Peay State University Volleyball plays Murray State at the Dunn Center, Wednesday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team hosts rival Murray State on Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 in a midweek Ohio Valley Conference matchup that decides the leader in an all-time series dating back to 1983. The game starts at 6:00pm.

The Govs (12-7, 5-1) enter the contest second in the OVC standings and half a match behind UT Martin (6-1 OVC) who hosts third-place Southeast Missouri (5-2 OVC), Tuesday.

Murray State (8-8, 2-4 OVC) is seventh in the OVC standings after dropping two-match series at both Morehead State and UT Martin. Their trek to Clarksville caps a five-match road trip before heading back to Murray, Kentucky for four-straight matches at the CFSB Center.

Graduate student Brooke Moore has led a Govs’ offense firing at a conference-best .222 hitting percentage. The Louisville native leads the team in kills (244), service aces (21) and digs (209) and is just 49 kills from passing APSU alumna Becky Sowinski (1997-00) for third all-time in kills.

Junior right-side hitter Mikayla Powell is the reigning OVC Newcomer of the Week after recording 37 kills (3.08/set) and a .264 attack percentage during the Govs three matches last week. The 2020-21 NJCAA Division II Player of the Year is third in the conference with a .287 hitting percentage this season through 72 sets.

Murray State’s offense is led by freshman Brooke Lynn Wats who leads the OVC with 307 kills (5.12/set) and setter Bailey DeMier’s conference-best 11.13 assists/set.

The Govs and Racers’ series dates back to 1983. Through the 38-year history between the two old rivals, the all-time series sits at 42 matches apiece. The Governors are 23-18 against MSU at home and look to improve on the mark, and take the all-time series lead, Wednesday.

FIRST SWINGS

Outside hitter Brooke Moore, a Preseason All-OVC selection, is one of only eight Govs players to record both 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs during their career. She enters Tuesday’s match with 1,429 kills (4th all-time) and 1,411 digs (10th).

With her fourth kill against SIU Edwardsville, October 1st, Moore passed Austin Peay State University alumna Kim Smith (1996-99) for fourth all-time in career kills. The graduate student is 49 kills away from passing Beck Sowinski’s (1997-00) 1,477 career kill mark.

Right-side hitter Mikayla Powell, the 2020-21 NJCAA Division II National Player of the Year was named the OVC Newcomer of the Week, Tuesday. Powell is currently second on the team in kills (174) and blocks (48).

Middle blocker Maggie Keenan, who has recorded four or more blocks 11 times this season, leads the Govs with 66 on the season and is third in the OVC. Her 1.19 blocks per set is currently program’s the highest mark in a season.

The Govs setter tandem of Caroline Waite and Kelsey Mead are in their second year combining to quarterback the Govs offense. The duo ranks 12th and 14th all-time in career assists, respectively.

Waite has averaged 4.93 assists and 2.17 digs per set while Mead is averaging 5.03 assists and 1.78 digs per set with 16 aces through seven weeks.

The Governors have boasted a high-powered offense throughout the season and lead the conference with a .222 attack parentage.

The Govs’ defense has held opponents to sub-.150 hitting percentages in six matches this season and is fourth overall in the conference allowing just a .185 hitting percentage.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

After the Govs’ contest against the Racers, the Austin Peay State University women’s volleyball team travels to the Music City for a two-match series against Tennessee State, Friday-Saturday. The Tigers are 1-6 in conference play this season and face Belmont 6:00pm, Tuesday.