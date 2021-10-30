Fort Campbell announces Military Vehicle Convoys to travel on public roads October 30th-November 6th

Fort Campbell, KY – From October 30th – November 6th, 2021, Military vehicles and equipment from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) will be traveling on Kentucky and Indiana roadways as part of their division-wide training exercise Operation Lethal Eagle.

The majority of the traffic will be on I-24 (from Fort Campbell, Exit 86 to Exit 81), I-169, Western Kentucky Parkway, and I-69.

Convoys will depart Fort Campbell, Kentucky traveling to Greenville, Kentucky, Fort Knox, Kentucky, and Camp Atterbury, Indiana between October 30th and November 6th. Each convoy may contain 10 or more vehicles, with as many as 200 vehicles on the roadways each day.