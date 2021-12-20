Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball hosts UT Southern

Austin Peay (6-3) vs. UT Southern (8-2)

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 | 2:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Looking to wrap up the non-conference slate with four-consecutive wins, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team will host UT Southern for Comfy and Cozy Day on Tuesday in the Winfield Dunn Center. The tip-off is at 2:00pm

For Comfy and Cozy Day, Austin Peay State University Athletics encourages fans to wear their pajamas, slippers, or comfiest outfits to watch the Govs take on the FireHawks. Free hot chocolate will also be provided to all fans in attendance.

APSU women’s basketball has also partnered with the Salvation Army and fans can receive a free general admission to Tuesday’s game by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to the game.

The Governors enter the nonconference finale on a three-game winning streak after picking up a 73-62 win at Gardner-Webb, Saturday. Brittany Young and the Govs are a perfect 3-0 on Dave Loos Court this season and will look to stay unbeaten at home when they host UT Southern.

Tuesday’s game against UT Southern will be streamed on ESPN+.

About the UT Southern FireHawks

After a ninth-place finish in the 2020-21 Mid-South Conference regular season, UT Southern beat No. 8-seed Freed-Hardeman in the opening round of the conference tournament before falling to top-seeded Thomas More (Ky.) in the quarterfinals.

In his fourth season at the helm, Billy Evans’s team is 8-2 overall and 3-1 in conference action this season. UT Southern has a pair of common opponents with the Govs this season, the FireHawks have a win over Pikeville, 70-58, on Dec. 4 and an exhibition loss to North Alabama, 53-67, in the last game they played on Dec. 11.

UT Southern is led in scoring by senior guard Faith Sherrow, who is averaging 23.2 points and 5.0 made three-pointers per game, she has scored 20-plus points in all but one of the FireHawk’s ten regular-season games this year. Sherrow was named the Mid-South Conference Player of the Week on Nov. 1 after averaging 24.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in two outings against Talladega (Ala.) and the University of Health Science and Pharmacy (Mo.).

Sherrow also scored a season-high 33 points in UT Southern’s last regular season contest, going 11-of-24 from the floor and 9-of-18 from three-point range in an 84-55 win against Fisk.

Sophomore guard Aaryn Grace Lester is the FireHawks second-leading scorer, averaging 11.5 points per game this season. Lester is also averaging 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, she posted an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double in UT Southern’s season opener against Talladega.

Senior forward Savannah Walker is averaging a team-best 5.7 rebounds per game and senior guard Taylor McNairy is averaging a team-high 5.2 assists per game for UT Southern. Freshman guard Rylee Long also chops in 8.6 points per game for the FireHawks.

Series History and Lasting Meeting

Austin Peay State University has hosted UT Southern – known as Martin Methodist at the time of all three meetings – in the Winfield Dunn Center three times, with the Govs picking up a 91-47 win on November 26th, 1994, and a 76-46 win on December 18th, 1995.

In the last meeting between the Governors and FireHawks – who were known as the RedHawks at the time – UT Southern knocked off the Austin Peay State University, 72-76, on December 2nd, 1998.

APSU Notably

Austin Peay State University wraps up its non-conference slate when it takes UT Southern — formerly known as Martin Methodist — for the first time in 23 years.

APSU has not trailed in a game since it fell to Tulsa, November 27th, at the FAU Thanksgiving Tournament. The Govs are on a three-game winning streak with three-straight wire-to-wire wins against Bellarmine, UNC Asheville, and Gardner-Webb.

Through nine games, Austin Peay State University is shooting 47.0 percent from the floor as a team — that ranks second in the OVC. The APSU Govs have not shot over 45 percent from the floor in a season since the 2002-03 team set the program record by shooting 47.4 percent.

Yamia Johnson had her best game as a Governor with a season-high 25 points and 9 rebounds against Gardner-Webb. She ranks third in the OVC in scoring (16.3 ppg) and has scored in double-figures in the first nine games of her Austin Peay State University career.

Karle Pace has scored in double-figures in eight of the first nine games in her APSU career and ranks sixth in the OVC in scoring (14.3 ppg) this season.

Lyric Cole narrowly missed her second-career double-double with 12 points and 9 rebounds at Gardner-Webb. Cole ranks second in the OVC in field-goal percentage (.652) and fifth in rebounding (6.3 rpg).

Nina De Leon Negron is one of two OVC players that ranks in the top six in the league in both assists (4.0 apg) and steals (2.0 spg) this season.

Ella Sawyer’s eight assists against Bellarmine and Nina De Leon Negron’s eight assists against UNC Asheville are tied for the best single-game total in the OVC, Austin Peay is the only team with multiple players to have an 8-assist game this season.

