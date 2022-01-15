President Joe Biden Approves Tennessee Disaster Declaration

Washington, D.C. – President Joe Biden has declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Tennessee and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes from December 10th to December 11th, 2021.

The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties of Cheatham County, Davidson County, Dickson County, Gibson County, Henderson County, Henry County, Lake County, Obion County, Stewart County, Sumner County, Weakley County, and Wilson County.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.Deanne Criswell, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Myra M. Shird as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and more counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1.800.621.FEMA (3362) or 1.800.462.7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7:00am to 9:00pm (local time) seven days a week until further notice.