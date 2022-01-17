Slick Road Conditions continue for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.

Patchy black ice will be possible on area roadways today. Exercise caution on area roads tonight as temperatures fall below freezing, especially secondary and less traveled roads.

The high today will be 36 °F and the low will reach 23 °F.

Tuesday through Sunday

With temperatures not warming significantly above freezing across the entire mid-state until afternoon hours on Tuesday, any moisture remaining on area roadways will likely remain frozen. Continue to exercise caution on area roadways through Tuesday.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.