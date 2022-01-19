Wintry Mix moves over Clarksville-Montgomery County, Roads becoming Hazardous

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports a wintry mix of accumulation has moved across Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee tonight, Wednesday, January 19th, 2022

Clarksville side roads are already becoming white and slick. Main roads remain clear but as temperatures drop and traffic subsides, even those will ice over.

Currently, it is 30°F with light snow beginning to fall. The low tonight will be Low: 19 °F. The high for Thursday will only reach 29 °F keeping a lot of roads hazardous. The temperature Thursday night will drop down to Low: 17 °F.

A mixture of rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow has spread across the mid-state region as tonight. Total snow and sleet accumulations are expected to range from less than an inch northern Highland Rim to no significant accumulations near Tennessee/Alabama Border.



Total ice accumulations are expected to generally be around a tenth or less of an inch for locations generally south of I-40 Corridor, with little to no significant accumulations north.



A portion if not all of mid-state may need to be placed under a Winter Weather Advisory later if wintry accumulation amounts look to increase. Exercise caution while driving on area roadways tonight.

Thursday through Tuesday

A wintry mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow will taper off across Cumberland Plateau Region by mid-morning hours on Thursday. Little to no additional significant wintry accumulations are expected.

With temperatures in many locations across mid-state region not expected above freezing on Thursday, residual moisture will likely remain frozen on area roadways. Continue to exercise caution while driving on area roadways on Thursday.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.