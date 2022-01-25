Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports 24-inch water main repair work in North Clarksville Postponed

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) announces that the 24-inch water transmission line repair work planned for Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 has now been postponed to next week on Tuesday, February 1st, at 8:00am, due to the unforeseen delay in delivery of specialized parts needed for the repair.

Low water pressure will affect the same area in North Clarksville in the Allen Griffey Water Pressure Zone as announced in the original news release. Please voluntarily limit water use on Tuesday, February 1st.



The repair work is still estimated to take approximately 24 hours to finish from the onset of the work.



The Clarksville Gas and Water Department apologizes for the delay but appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation for this necessary work.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com