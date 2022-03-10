APSU Women’s Tennis faces North Alabama at Governors Tennis Courts, Friday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team returns to Clarksville for the first time in 329 days when the Governors host future ASUN Conference opponent North Alabama on Friday at the Governors Tennis Courts. The match is slated to start at 2:00pm.

The Govs (2-5) are coming off their season’s second-straight after sweeping West Florida 6-0, Tuesday. Austin Peay State University swept the Argonauts in doubles before picking up straight-set victories in each singles match.



Freshman Denise Torrealba and senior Martina Paladini-Jennings lead the Govs with four singles wins this spring.



Since moving up to the No. 1 singles position in the APSU Govs’ match against Western Kentucky, March 4th, Torrealba has won back-to-back matches from the top line, while Paladini-Jennings has won two-straight matches from the No. 3 position.



Torrealba and senior Honoka Nakanishi highlight APSU’s doubles teams through the non-conference slate. After being elevated to the No. 1 court against West Florida, the tandem won their team-best third match of the season.

At 26-6, APSU currently has the best home record in the Ohio Valley Conference since 2018, including eight of their last nine matches at the Governors Tennis Courts.

After finishing third in the ASUN’s Northern Division last season, North Alabama (2-11) is currently ninth in the league at 2-11. The Lions return five student-athletes from last season, including sophomore Sydney Flesch, who leads the team with four singles wins.

About the North Alabama Lions

2022 Record: 2-11 (0-0 ASUN)

2021 Record: 6-14 (2-4 ASUN)

2021 Season Result: North Alabama entered the ASUN Conference Tournament as the No. 3 seed in the league’s northern division. The Lions were swept 4-0 by No. 2, Lipscomb in the first tournament’s round.

Returners/Newcomers: 5/3

All-Time Series (Since 1998): 4-0 APSU

Last Meeting: After dropping the doubles point against the Lions, March 6th, 2021, Austin Peay State University stormed back in singles to claim its fourth with of the 2021 season. All four of the Govs’ wins came in straight sets, as they earned victories on the top three singles lines followed by Aleks Topalovic’s win on the No. 5 line.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Austin Peay State University’s match against North Alabama, follow the women’s tennis team on Team on Twitter (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis) and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis)

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis



Following their match against North Alabama, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team hosts McKendree on Tuesday at the Governors Tennis Courts. The match begins at 1:00pm