Blanchfield Army Community Hospital offers School, Sports Physicals

Fort Campbell, KY – Parents may now book school and sports physicals for school-aged children assigned to a primary care provider at one of Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s patient-centered medical homes.

If your child had a school or sports physical completed at one of BACH’s medical homes within the last 12 months and has had no medical changes, it is not necessary to receive another physical. BACH medical home patients who do not need a new physical may contact their care team to have the required school forms completed. Paperwork may take up to three business days to complete.

A School and Sports Physical is typically required for:

Any child entering Fort Campbell, Christian County, or Clarksville-Montgomery County schools for the first time

Any child participating in school organized sports

Any child participating in Fort Campbell’s organized youth sports programs

Any child who enrolls in the 6th grade in Christian County or Fort Campbell Schools

Any child who is entering the 7th grade in Tennessee

“I strongly encourage parents to begin planning to get their children who need school or extracurricular physicals scheduled early. Summer vacation always goes by faster than anticipated,” said Lt. Col. Domenick Nardi, the hospital’s chief of primary care.

School students or athletes requiring school and sports physicals with more complex or complicated conditions, or who may require additional time should schedule a separate primary care visit with their care team, which allows for additional time. Please specify your child’s individual needs when making their school and sports physical appointment.

If other medical concerns arise during the school or sports physical examination, a follow-up appointment should be scheduled with your primary care manager in order to ensure proper time and attention is devoted to the medical need. Routine physical exams are valid for one year.

Nardi recommends parents download the appropriate sports physical forms required by the child’s school district and complete their portion of the forms prior to arriving at the physical appointment.



“Each of the different local school districts has their specific forms that they want completed. What they all have in common are questions for the parents to complete regarding medical history. Parents obtaining and completing their portion of the physical paperwork ahead of time, will ease the process and reduce the wait time when arriving for their appointment,” said Nardi.



“The forms are different for Tennessee, Kentucky, and on post so it’s important to make sure you have the correct forms,” said Nardi.



Parents of patients assigned to a BACH medical home may schedule a school and sports physical by calling the appointment line at 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677, or by emailing their care team using TOL Secure Email Messaging. Please inform the team whether the child will attend a school in Kentucky, Tennessee, on post or another state during the 2022-23 school year.

Families leaving the Kentucky or Tennessee areas before school begins and require a physical prior to PCS should obtain the appropriate school or sports form for their new duty station to take to the child’s appointment.



Children should wear shorts and a short-sleeved shirt to their appointment to facilitate the examination.



Parents may download Kentucky, Tennessee and Fort Campbell forms from the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital website under the Patient-Centered Medical Home tab.

Visit https://go.usa.gov/xuvFQ for quick access to the Patient-Centered Medical Home page and scroll down to the School and Sports Physicals tab.



Patients unable to attend a scheduled school or sports physical appointment should call the BACH appointment line to cancel at least two hours prior to the appointment.