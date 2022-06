Hopkinsville Community College announces Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List, President’s Lists

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College’s (HCC) spring semester Dean and President’s Lists recognize 255 full and part-time students for their academic achievement.

Full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average (GPA) and successfully completed 12 hours or more of course work numbered 100 or above for the academic term qualify for the full-time Dean’s List. Students who have earned a 4.0 GPA and successfully completed at least 12 hours of course work numbered 100 or above for the academic term qualify for the full-time President’s List.

Part-time students who have earned at least a cumulative 3.5 GPA and successfully completed at least 15 KCTCS semester credit hours of course work numbered 100 or above qualify for the part-time Dean’s List. Students who have earned a 4.0 GPA and successfully completed at least 18 KCTCS semester credit hours of course work numbered 100 or above qualify for the part-time President’s List.



The 2022 spring semester lists consist of 180 Kentucky residents, 66 Tennessee residents and 9 residents from outside the region.

Full-time Students Achieving Dean and *President’s List –

Cadiz, KY: Carneyhan, Luther; *Fowler, Mackenize; Godair, Maddison; Gomer, Tania; Humes, Kelli; O’Daniel, Kelsey; *Paddock, Brandy; Page, Austin; Sandbrink, Brock; *Stone, Jasmine; Thomas, Charles

Cerulean, KY: Wilson, Deasia

Clarksville, TN: Alexander, Tiesha; Cardell, Sean; Clay, Latoya; Crispin, Jakayla; *Dorn, Bret; Garcia, Jason; Hamler, Marsha; Kopp, Breanna, Lloyd, Alexander; Luna, Rebecca; Mitchell, Tashanda; Munoz, Justin; Pannell, D’naizha; Pressley, Karen; Ramirez, Haley; Roach, Jessica; Rogers, John; Root, Rut; Rosebrock, Kaylee; Rozek, Kaleigh; Ruggles, Caneel; Tinhoueto, Jean-Paul; Trinidad, Alexandro; *Watford, Shaunice; Welwolie, Trisha

Crofton, KY: Adams, Colton; Bullock, Abbi; *Sahatjian, Will

Dawson Springs, KY: Barnett, Ashley

Elkton, KY: Cajija Delacruz, Yoni; Cardwell, Clara; Davis, Joshua; Elgin, Adaleigh; Hebert, Dylan; *Heflin, Deanna; Taylor, Lindy

Fort Campbell, KY: Barnes, Samara; Boakye, Angela; Moreno Leyva, Paola; Ntia, Iyabo; Roberts, Katherine; Roberts, Dylan; Rogers, Monique

Greenville, KY: Gregory, Hayden

Hopkinsville, KY: Baker, Kallie; Bearns, Alyssa; Bell, Jacqueline; Betancourt Santa, Stephanie; Bogard, Brittanie; Brisby, Jamon; Brown, Defabrien; *Camp, Sara; Conolly III, David; Cook, Arianna; Craft, Carly; Creekmur, Katie; Del Angel, Sandra; Depuy, Alek; Farrell, Emma, *Goble, Mckinzie’ *Gold, Lagreggrea; Grace, Megan; Grant-Hall, Austin; Hogan, Alexis; Hurd, Madison; Kates, Diamond; Knight, Chelsey; Lewis, Stephanie; *Lopez, Jessica; Macario, Kimberly; Madera, Jose; Marquez, Ezequiel; Meacham, Hayden; Moreno, Joseph; *Perry, Tyler; Perry, Maxim; Pool, Danielle; *Robertson, Morgan’ *Shemwell, Tabatha; Sturdivant, Collin; Tucker, Heather; Utley, Ashley; West, Daveon; Williams, Nicolas; Zilch, Rebecca

Lewisburg, KY: Holland, Mackenzie; Shoemake, Chloe

Madisonville, KY: Luther, Rebecca

Murray, KY: Williams, Issa

Oak Grove, KY: Baldinelli, Amanda; Bumphus, Timothy; Ebbay, Esther Tranquilino; Ellis, Jessica; Hill, Triniqua; Miller, Jalen; Murray, Savannah; Quarles, Dalia; Rio, Sativa; Welch, Adam

Pembroke, KY: Cook, Eileen; *Davidson, Brittany; Edwards, Tara

Rancho Cucamonga, CA: Cichella, Matthew

Trenton, KY: Wood, Elyse

Part-time Students Achieving Dean and *President’s List –

Adams, TN: *Hall, Brooke

Apo, AE: Allen, Najee

Bowling Green, KY: Curry, Alexzandra

Buchanan, TN: Prather, Keishla

Cadiz, KY: Cobb, Ramisha; Poindexter, Crystal; Sibcy, Noah

Clarksville, TN: Ady, Jean; Alona, Maguizani; Arzate, Carlos; *Caceres, Gabriela; Cameron Chinnery, Afiya; Coker, Samuel; *Cox, Kelsey; *Gathard, Kimberly; Gomez, James; Guan, Hanshuo; Holt, Davina; Leiva Magana, Fatima; Long, Megan; Mcelveen, Kaleshia; Negron, Latasha; Ospina, Astrid; Pamplin, Courtney; Plante, Zachary; *Ramirez, Christopher; *Ramos, Aixandra; *Rodriguez, Melissa; *Salako, Adebisi; Sterling, Sean; Tran, Andrew; *Weber, Gina; Yohe, Caroline

Colorado Springs, CO: Sosa, Alejandra

Crofton, KY: Wagoner, James

Dawson Springs, KY: Weaver, Jacob

Dover, TN: Warner, Ibtisam

Elkton, KY: Campbell, Madison; Dortch, Chelsea; Waggoner, Kayci; Willenborg, Megan

Fort Benning, GA: *Maldonado, Joshua

Fort Campbell, KY: Cherry, Irianna; Garcia, Jonas; Heidelberg, Brandi; Hennig, Patricia; Orellana, Johnny; Payne, Jhoanna; Rutherford, Amanda; Salazar, Joyce; Scott, Jennifer; Witter, Lancebert

Fort Irwin, CA: Riley, Macy

Gracey, KY: Butler, Kadn

Guthrie, KY: Bertha, Latrez

Harrisville, PA: Robinson, Jarrit

Hopkinsville, KY: Belisle, Jinette; Bostick, Tara; Cason, William; Cooley, James; Fish, Jordan; Green, Sherri; *Haroun, Nadeem; Harrison, Amber; Herndon, Abigail; *Howell, Braden; Jefferson III, James; Jenkins, Kaitlyn; *Krause, Matthew; McWaters, Randal; Mills, Rajah; Montgomery, Freddie; Nugent, Kathleen; *Phelps, Stacy; Saddler, Heather; *Shemwell, Tyler; Slayton, Danyetta; Steele, Jervonn; West, Michael

Jacksonville, FL: Domschine, Shawna

Lewisburg, KY: Sears, Rachel

Nortonville, KY: Folder, Kenya

Oak Grove, KY: Parmer, Sarah; Sutter, Sitora; Walton, Brenna; Whyte, Shimona

Pembroke, KY: *Toby, Teresa

Princeton, KY: Falder, Scott

Russellville, KY: West, Jennifer

Savannah, GA: Zayas, Angel

White Plains, KY: Mccain, Robert

Yelm, WA: Roth, Matthew

