Tuesday, August 30, 2022
NASA to release Update on Artemis I Moon Mission Status, Tuesday

A NASA helicopter flies past the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard atop the mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Monday, August 29th, 2022. NASA’s Artemis I flight test is the first integrated test of the agency’s deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, SLS rocket, and supporting ground systems. (NASA)

NASA - National Aeronautics and Space AdministrationWashington, D.C. – NASA will hold a media teleconference at 5:00pm CDT Tuesday, August 30th, 2022 to discuss the flight test of the agency’s mega Moon rocket and uncrewed Orion spacecraft, currently at Launch Pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, ahead of the Artemis I lunar mission.

Audio of the teleconference will stream live online at:

www.nasa.gov/live

Teleconference participants include:

  • Mike Sarafin, Artemis mission manager, NASA Headquarters
  • Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, Artemis launch director, NASA Exploration Ground Systems Program, NASA Kennedy
  • John Honeycutt, manager, Space Launch System (SLS) Program, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center

To participate by telephone, media must RSVP no later than two hours prior to the start of the event to: ksc-newsroom@mail.nasa.gov.

The Artemis I launch was scrubbed Monday after encountering an issue getting one of the four RS-25 engines on the bottom of the rocket’s core stage to the proper temperature range for liftoff.

Artemis I is a test flight to launch NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and an uncrewed Orion spacecraft around the Moon before the Artemis II mission, which will have astronauts aboard. Through Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and serving as a steppingstone on the way to Mars.

For the latest updates online, follow along on NASA’s Artemis blog at:

 

https://blogs.nasa.gov/artemis/

